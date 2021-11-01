‘The environmental crisis is a health crisis’: Highland health professionals to put out their stall on Inverness High Street as COP26 gets underway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘The environmental crisis is a health crisis’: Highland health professionals to put out their stall on Inverness High Street as COP26 gets underway

By Chris MacLennan
November 1, 2021, 6:00 am
The 'Climate Clinic' will be held on Inverness High Street

Medical professionals in the Highlands will gather in Inverness to highlight the impact of the environmental crisis on healthcare.

A stall will be placed on the Highland capital’s High Street on Monday offering advice to those passing as to why the climate crisis should also be considered a health crisis.

Medics, including GPs, physicians, anaesthetists and others, will take shifts staffing the stall from Monday November 1 to Wednesday November 3.

The stall will be situated outside the TSB Bank building and will be manned from 10am to 2pm.

A second stint is planned between Thursday November 11 and Saturday November 13.

The group hope those passing by will stop and interact

Climate clinic to take place at same time as COP26

Kristina High, of the Highland Healthcare for Climate Change group, said the stall is hoped to inform and raise awareness of the direct links between environmental and health issues.

The consultant anaesthetist said: “We have chosen this timing because of COP26.

“We have called it a Climate Clinic because we are aware that there are a lot of people out there who have got a degree of anxiety with what is happening around the world in terms of the environment.

“We are doing this to raise awareness on how the environmental crisis is a health crisis and how that is adversely affecting people’s health.

“A lot of people don’t really realise that.

“We are trying to use positive messaging on how people can improve their own lives, which will help the environment, but also help their own health and public health.”

Advice on steps individuals can make to reduce impact

Advice will be offered on small but simple steps people can make that can have a huge impact.

Information on how to reduce air pollution by using more active routes of travel will be offered, as well as encouraging people to buy local food.

Recommendations on places to interact with green open spaces whilst getting active will also be offered.

Recent research suggests that air pollution is having a direct impact on chronic breathing problems, heart problems, vascular problems and also sight loss.

‘We see the public health effect of the environmental crisis’

Dr High added: “Us, health professionals, are really seeing the public health effect of the environmental crisis and we are having to deal with it every day.

“We also work in a health service that produces a massive amount of waste and has an environmental impact.

“We are trying really hard on reducing the environmental footprint of the health service at the same time.

“Having that knowledge, we want to share that with people to understand that it is a shared responsibility to mitigate the effects of what humans are doing and the environment.”

Improve your health, whilst helping the planet

She concluded: “We are hoping that because we have got that professional background that maybe that will help people take note and think a bit more about what they are doing.

It is about raising awareness and giving people ideas on what they can do as individuals to reduce their environmental footprint, and just to improve their health whilst helping the planet.

“We would encourage people to please come and interact with us.”

