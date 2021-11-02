Inverness school reopens after being forced to close due to burst pipes

An Inverness school is to reopen to students after being forced to close due to burst pipes.

Charleston Academy will welcome students and staff back to the classroom this morning following a day of disruption to lessons.

More than 770 students began the working week at home as contractors carried out work to repair a number of problem pipes throughout the building.

Senior management staff have now taken to social media to reassure parents they are “in a position” to reopen, despite disruptions to onsite catering facilities.

Officials are warning hot meal provisions may be limited due to Monday’s fault, with staff working round the clock to increase availability.

In a statement, they wrote: “Following visits from contractors, we are now in a position to open tomorrow to all pupils and staff.

“However, our catering facilities are still affected and hot meal provision may be limited. Catering staff are working on increasing alternative hot meal options.

“You may prefer to provide your child with a packed lunch tomorrow.”

Read more:

The announcement comes just 24 hours after Highland Council announced the school would be closed for the duration of the day due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

School officials took to social media to clarify the decision to close the campus was made as a result of a “number of burst pipes” throughout the building.

Nursery closure

Highland Council have confirmed that Aviemore Early Learning and Childcare Service will be closed for the duration of the day (Tuesday) due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

A total of 43 children from the Aviemore Primary school based day nursery have been affected by the closure.