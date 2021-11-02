‘We are crying out for more sports and leisure facilities’: Inverness councillors welcome boost to active travel infrastructure at city park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Inverness

‘We are crying out for more sports and leisure facilities’: Inverness councillors welcome boost to active travel infrastructure at city park

By Michelle Henderson
November 2, 2021, 2:49 pm Updated: November 2, 2021, 2:49 pm
Phase three of works at Inshes District Park have drawn to a close, marking the final phase of the city's active travel route. Photo: Highland Council

Councillors have welcomed an extension to a popular Inverness park to help meet the demand for additional sports and leisure facilities.

Work on phase three of Inshes District Park commenced in April to extend the main footpath infrastructure across the site.

The £358,000 project, carried out by Alness-based contractors Pat Munro Ltd, saw the the construction of a surfaced footpath linking the pedestrian bridge on Inshes Road with Elmwood Avenue in Milton of Leys.

The project has been years in the making, with phase two of the works drawing to a close more than three years ago.

The route is already proving to be extremely popular with local residents and forms the final piece of the city’s active travel route.

To commemorate the milestone occasion, Highland Council have released a short video, featuring drone footage of the popular area.

Hopes to make Inshes a ‘destination park’ in Inverness

Inverness South councillors Carolyn Caddick, Ken Gowans, Andrew Jarvie and Duncan Macpherson said they were delighted to see the area become a popular “destination park” for locals of all ages.

In a statement, they said: “It’s great to see this final phase opened, each of the phases provides a different user experience.

“Inshes Park is not only a fantastic amenity for everyone in Inverness South, but it has also become a destination park for those from well beyond and for people of all ages and abilities.

“Our appreciation goes to the team at Highland Council who have worked hard to deliver all of the phases and to those in the community who have supported the project.

“Given the huge amount of housing development in east of Inverness, we are crying out for more sports and leisure facilities in the area in future.”

The path provides an active travel and recreational route between Sir Walter Scott Drive and Milton of Leys.

Sustrans Scotland has provided a £277,000 grant towards phase three of the works as part of their Places for Everyone Programme.

Alan Jones and Thomas Prag, both of Inshes Community Association, mark out the park in March 2020. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media

Sjoerd Tel, infrastructure coordinator for Sustrans Scotland said, “The new space for walking, wheeling and cycling will make it easier for people to travel between communities, as well as to access local bus services and amenities.

“Spending time in green space can be good for people’s health and the safer crossing at Inshes Road will enable more people to do that here.”

A 20-year endeavor

Thomas Prag, chairman of Inshes Community Association added: “We should thank the councillors and officers who had the foresight to set aside this land as a new park 20 years ago.

“I took a look recently and the path is already in regular use with commuters, buggy pushers, joggers and dog walkers– it must be the biggest and most varied park in the city with big views and plenty of room to breathe.

“And there’s more to come as the park provides opportunities for many community led projects such as the recently installed picnic tables and the proposed wheel park.”

