‘We are crying out for more sports and leisure facilities’: Inverness councillors welcome boost to active travel infrastructure at city park

Councillors have welcomed an extension to a popular Inverness park to help meet the demand for additional sports and leisure facilities.

Work on phase three of Inshes District Park commenced in April to extend the main footpath infrastructure across the site.

The £358,000 project, carried out by Alness-based contractors Pat Munro Ltd, saw the the construction of a surfaced footpath linking the pedestrian bridge on Inshes Road with Elmwood Avenue in Milton of Leys.

The project has been years in the making, with phase two of the works drawing to a close more than three years ago.

The route is already proving to be extremely popular with local residents and forms the final piece of the city’s active travel route.

To commemorate the milestone occasion, Highland Council have released a short video, featuring drone footage of the popular area.

Hopes to make Inshes a ‘destination park’ in Inverness

Inverness South councillors Carolyn Caddick, Ken Gowans, Andrew Jarvie and Duncan Macpherson said they were delighted to see the area become a popular “destination park” for locals of all ages.

In a statement, they said: “It’s great to see this final phase opened, each of the phases provides a different user experience.

“Inshes Park is not only a fantastic amenity for everyone in Inverness South, but it has also become a destination park for those from well beyond and for people of all ages and abilities.

“Our appreciation goes to the team at Highland Council who have worked hard to deliver all of the phases and to those in the community who have supported the project.

“Given the huge amount of housing development in east of Inverness, we are crying out for more sports and leisure facilities in the area in future.”

The path provides an active travel and recreational route between Sir Walter Scott Drive and Milton of Leys.

Sustrans Scotland has provided a £277,000 grant towards phase three of the works as part of their Places for Everyone Programme.

Sjoerd Tel, infrastructure coordinator for Sustrans Scotland said, “The new space for walking, wheeling and cycling will make it easier for people to travel between communities, as well as to access local bus services and amenities.

“Spending time in green space can be good for people’s health and the safer crossing at Inshes Road will enable more people to do that here.”

A 20-year endeavor

Thomas Prag, chairman of Inshes Community Association added: “We should thank the councillors and officers who had the foresight to set aside this land as a new park 20 years ago.

“I took a look recently and the path is already in regular use with commuters, buggy pushers, joggers and dog walkers– it must be the biggest and most varied park in the city with big views and plenty of room to breathe.

“And there’s more to come as the park provides opportunities for many community led projects such as the recently installed picnic tables and the proposed wheel park.”