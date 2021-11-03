Stagecoach services in Inverness ground to a halt due to staff shortages

Bus services in Inverness are facing extreme disruption as a result of staff shortages.

Transport operator Stagecoach has revealed more than twenty services scheduled to run across the city will be “unable to operate” on Wednesday.

Officials confirmed the decision was influenced by a reduction in their workforce as drivers are forced to self-isolate.

The firms number two and three bus services, calling at Woodside, Craig Dunain, Tornagrain and Oakdene are bearing the brunt of the shortages with a host of services facing cancellation.

Passengers relying on Stagecoach’s services between Inverness city centre to Milton Crescent and South Kessock are also facing disruptions to services throughout the day.

Taking to Twitter this morning, the operators published an extensive list of services that have been axed from today’s schedule.

Good morning

Due to staff shortages and staff self-isolating the following services will be unable to operate.

No2 1605 Craig Dunain to Tornagrain

No2 1725 Tornagrain to City Centre

No3 0757 Oakdene to Craig Dunain

No3 0915 Craig Dunain to Oakdene

No3 1027 Oakdene to Craig Dunain pic.twitter.com/oPSgJUw4pt — Stagecoach Highland (@StagecoachHLand) November 3, 2021

Customers are being warned to expect disruption for the duration of the day.

Find a full rundown of Stagecoach’s cancelled services below:

No3 service cancellations

9:04am service from Woodside to Craig Dunain

10:05am service from Craig Dunain to Woodside

1104am service from Woodside to Craig Dunain

12:05pm service from Craig Dunain to Woodside

1.04pm service from Woodside to Craig Dunain

2.05pm service from Craig Dunain to Woodside

3.04pm service from Woodside to Craig Dunain

4.05pm service from Craig Dunain to Tornagrain

5.25pm service from Tornagrain to the City Centre

N03 service cancellations

9.15am service from Craig Dunain to Oakdene

10.27am from Oakdene to Craig Dunain

11:45am service from Craig Dunain to Oakdene

12:57pm service from Oakdene to Craig Dunain

2.15pm service from Craig Dunain to Oakdene

3.27pm service from Oakdene to Craig Dunain

4:45pm service from Craig Dunain to Oakdene

5.59pm service from Oakdene to City Centre

N04 cancellations

No4C: 4.57pm service operating between Inverness city centre and South Kessock

No4A: 5.25pm service operating between the city centre and MOL.

No5A cancellations