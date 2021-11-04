Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dobbies Garden Centre launch new Christmas campaign to spread festive joy to Inverness communities

By Michelle Henderson
November 4, 2021, 11:08 am
Dobbies in Inverness have launched a new festive campaign, Not Your Average Community, to help spread some joy to communities ahead of the festive season.

Dobbie’s Garden Centre at Inshes Retail Park has launched the company’s nationwide campaign Not Your Average Community, to help local communities celebrate Christmas in style.

The campaign will award three groups from across the UK £1,000 towards the purchase of trees, lights and decorations to brighten up their hometown’s festive season.

Graeme Jenkins, CEO of Dobbies, said: “With Christmas just around the corner, we’re looking to spread some festive joy in Inverness with our next community initiative.

“We are looking forward to hearing from community groups from across Inverness who want to brighten up their local area for their friends, team members or neighbours.

“Whether they need outdoor lighting, Christmas trees or festive finishing touches, our teams will be on hand to help them make the most of their prize.”

Spreading festive cheer

Not Your Average Community is open to community groups, clubs, charities and neighbourhoods from across Inverness.

Each entrant will be invited to complete a simple application form online telling Dobbies about their community group, why they are important to their local area and what trees, lights and decorations they would need to make a difference to their space.

The launch of the scheme follows on from the successful Not Your Average People and Not Your Average Gardener campaigns, which saw Dobbies recognise outstanding and talented individuals making a difference in their local areas.

Read more:

Each winning group will be assisted by a Dobbies team members when selecting their Christmas items, providing expert advice on the best trees, lighting and decorations to make the most impact.

As part of this visit, the winning groups will also be invited to enjoy afternoon tea in their local Dobbies’ restaurant.

Entries will close to all applicants at 5pm on Monday, November 22 with all winners being announces by the end of the month.

