Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Inverness

Inverness Castle project awarded £5,000 to include Gaelic in new tourist hub

By Ross Hempseed
November 4, 2021, 4:07 pm Updated: November 4, 2021, 4:38 pm
The historic Inverness Castle sits a top a hill overlooking the River Ness. Picture by Sandy McCook.

The project turning historic Inverness Castle into a tourist centre has been awarded £5,000 to help incorporate the Gaelic language into the new facility.

High Life Highland confirmed that the funding, from the Bòrd na Gàidhlig, will be used to appoint Gaelic cultural advisors for the Inverness Castle – Spirit of the Highlands project.

The advisors will help integrate the Gaelic language and culture into the design of the visitor experience.

Any proposals will fall in line with the Highland Council’s Gaelic Language Plan which sets out to help promote Gaelic and provide speakers with more opportunities.

Work is currently ongoing to transform the castle into a premier visitor attraction within the heart of Inverness which will create a gateway for tourism in the Highlands.

In 2020 the Inverness Sheriff Court was moved from the castle to its new home at the Inverness Justice Centre, allowing the refurbishment to begin.

‘We aim to enhance the profile of Gaelic for many years to come.’

In September, it was announced that the gardens in the ground of Inverness Castle will contain plants relevant to Gaelic traditions and ancient medicinal remedies.

The Inverness Castle project is supported by £15 million from the Scottish Government and £3 million from Westminister through the Inverness and Highland City Region Deal.

It is hoped the new castle will help regenerate a tourism industry in Inverness that has been badly impacted by the pandemic.

An artist’s impression of how the new visitor attraction at Inverness Castle will look like when completed. Courtesy The Highland Council

Fergus Ewing MSP, co-chairman of the project delivery group, said: “Through this grant we will be well-placed to showcase how Gaelic language and culture plays an important and key role in shaping the spirit of the Highlands, past, present and future.”

Helen Carmichael, Provost of Inverness and Area, added: “I’m pleased that Bòrd na Gàidhlig‘s contribution will ensure the Inverness Castle – Spirit of the Highlands project helps to contribute to the Highland Council’s focus on promoting Gaelic in our area.

“As a key project that will create a tourism gateway for the Highlands, and one of the Inverness and Highland City Region Deal projects, we aim to enhance the profile of Gaelic for many years to come.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]