Covid testing clinic to open in Inverness from Monday

Rapid Covid testing for asymptomatic individuals is to return to the city of Inverness next week.

A mobile testing unit will be situated at Inverness Retail Park within the Tesco car park from Monday offering free tests to individuals presenting no symptoms of Covid-19.

Tests will be offered over the course of five days, with the scheme drawing to a close at 4pm next Friday.

Tests will only take a maximum of 10 minutes with the results sent via email or text within an hour of completion.

NHS Highland and Highland Council state the scheme is not being rolled out as the result of an outbreak but to help people become “confident” in using a Lateral Flow Device (LFD) test kits.

Covid-19 Mobile Clinics are being deployed in communities throughout the Highland region, with staff and volunteers who can assist in administering the test.

Dr Tim Allison, Director of Public Health with NHS Highland, said: “Many people who have coronavirus (Covid-19) have no symptoms, and will be spreading it without realising. By expanding community testing we will be able to identify more cases giving us a better chance of stopping Covid-19 from spreading.”

Tests can be obtained at the following times:

Monday November 8 between 9am and 4pm

Tuesday November 9 between 9am and 4pm

Wednesday November 10 between 9am and 4pm

Thursday November 11 between 9am and 4pm

Friday November 12 between 9am and 4pm

