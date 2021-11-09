Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Inverness

History lovers across the north encouraged to enjoy Culloden Battlefield for free this month

By Michelle Henderson
November 9, 2021, 7:50 pm Updated: November 9, 2021, 8:19 pm
National Trust for Scotland are inviting Inverness residents to visit Culloden Battlefield as part of their Christmas Fair and Community Thank You weekend.

One of the north’s top attractions will be opened up to locals for free later this month as a thank you for their support.

The National Trust for Scotland will host the open day at Culloden Battlefield and museum as part of its Christmas Fair and Community Thank You weekend.

People living in postcode areas IV, KW, PH and AB can explore the attraction for free on November 27 and 28.

‘Thanking community’

Raoul Curtis-Machin, operations manager at Culloden Battlefield, said: “This is our way of thanking the community for supporting our work to protect Culloden throughout the year.

“The site holds a special place in Highland and Scottish history and our charity is privileged to care for it on behalf of the nation.

Culloden Battlefield

“The Christmas Fair and Community Thank You promises to be a great weekend, with lots to do and see, and we look forward to welcoming as many people as possible through the doors and sharing this powerful story and place with our neighbours.”

Read more:

Locals can enjoy tours of the battlefield while exciting historical presentations will be taking place throughout the day as part of the family-friendly weekend.

Entrants can also enjoy a tour of a variety of stalls at the fair, selling a range of top-quality local products.

The event will take place from 10am-3.30pm on both days. The visitor centre will shut at 4pm. Parking is £2 for non-members of the trust.

All visitors wishing to gain free entry should bring proof of address.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]