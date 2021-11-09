History lovers across the north encouraged to enjoy Culloden Battlefield for free this month

One of the north’s top attractions will be opened up to locals for free later this month as a thank you for their support.

The National Trust for Scotland will host the open day at Culloden Battlefield and museum as part of its Christmas Fair and Community Thank You weekend.

People living in postcode areas IV, KW, PH and AB can explore the attraction for free on November 27 and 28.

‘Thanking community’

Raoul Curtis-Machin, operations manager at Culloden Battlefield, said: “This is our way of thanking the community for supporting our work to protect Culloden throughout the year.

“The site holds a special place in Highland and Scottish history and our charity is privileged to care for it on behalf of the nation.

“The Christmas Fair and Community Thank You promises to be a great weekend, with lots to do and see, and we look forward to welcoming as many people as possible through the doors and sharing this powerful story and place with our neighbours.”

Locals can enjoy tours of the battlefield while exciting historical presentations will be taking place throughout the day as part of the family-friendly weekend.

Entrants can also enjoy a tour of a variety of stalls at the fair, selling a range of top-quality local products.

The event will take place from 10am-3.30pm on both days. The visitor centre will shut at 4pm. Parking is £2 for non-members of the trust.

All visitors wishing to gain free entry should bring proof of address.