Highland council unveils new masterplan to increase footfall in Inverness city centre

The Highland Council has unveiled a bold new masterplan to transform Inverness into the country’s number one destination for business and culture.

Officials from Scotland’s largest local authority have published a new strategy aimed at promoting Inverness as the “hub of economic, social and cultural activity” in the Highlands.

In the 200-page report published today, officials outline the potential for a number of changes to the city centre in an effort to improve footfall.

Vacant spaces between properties will be transformed to be more welcome, attractive and zero carbon in an attempt to entice more people to live and work in the area.

Proposals to “maximise the potential” of the River Ness have also been enclosed, through creating greater connections with the city centre.

The report will be put before the City of Inverness Area Committee next week to secure their seal of approval before being placed at the centre of numerous consultations.

Council officials say they want to “enhance the diversity” of both uses and users to help make positive change across the city and the wider region.

They wrote: “The vision of Inverness city centre is an attractive, greener, high-footfall place that people can comfortably live, work and visit for a wide range of services, facilities and to spend their leisure time.

“The vision is based on analysis of the community, heritage, culture and existing uses within Inverness city centre and seeks to showcase a number of projects that are either ‘shovel ready’ or already on site and how these, coupled with opportunities identified through the analysis can be transformation to Inverness city centre.”

The City Centre Masterplan

The report highlights the major investment the city centre, and its surrounding 20-minute neighborhoods, are currently benefitting from, alongside a detailed framework which has been created to support and deliver this proposed change.

The council’s strategy also incorporates their City Centre Masterplan which provides a cornerstone for the work.

The masterplan was released as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic outlining five key outcomes to bring life back to the city’s High Street.

The Highland Council strive to ensure the city centre remains a “attractive, healthy built and natural environment where people can meet, dwell and socialise in safe accessible public spaces”, whilst creating a “prime destination for people and businesses to invest their time and money.”