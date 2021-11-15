Network Rail to start demolishing bridge under Highland mainline

Work to demolish a bridge under the Highland mainline will begin later this month.

Network Rail engineers will begin tearing down the existing bridge at Lynebeg near Inverness next week prior to replacing it with a new structure – which has already been constructed nearby.

From November 26, workers will work round-the-clock for five days to expand the “lifespan” of the crossing.

Rail passengers are being warned to expect delays as a series of closures are to be imposed on the Highland railway line next weekend to facilitate the works.

Officials say the improvements will “strengthen, safeguard and futureproof” this section of the line for generations to come.

Project manager Billy Mckay, said: “The replacement of the bridge will future proof the railway and support the future dualling of the A9 at this location.

“The work is crucial to extending the lifespan of the bridge and will enable us to continue to run a safe and reliable railway.”

Engineers will commence works from 11.20pm on November 26.

During the work, the Highland mainline will be closed until the Monday.

The project forms part of advanced works for the A9 dualling from Tomatin to Moy.

Mr Mckay added: “We understand that there will be some disruption in the short-term to road and rail users and nearby communities and we will do what we can to minimise any inconvenience.

“We are grateful for your patience while we carry out this vital work.”

Out with the old, in with the new

The bridge will support the upgrading of the roads surrounding the railway and the creation of improved road junctions as part of future A9 dualling works.

Road users are also being alerted to the work as the B9154 at the Lynebeg bridge will close to all vehicular traffic from November 22 to December 5 to allow work to be

completed safely and efficiently.

A week-long road closure will also be imposed in the New Year, commencing from January 12.

Diversion routes will be put in place to ease traffic flow in the area.