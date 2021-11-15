Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Inverness

Network Rail to start demolishing bridge under Highland mainline

By Michelle Henderson
November 15, 2021, 5:27 pm Updated: November 15, 2021, 5:45 pm
Engineers will begin tearing down the existing bridge at Lynebeg near Inverness next week prior to replacing it with a new structure.

Work to demolish a bridge under the Highland mainline will begin later this month.

Network Rail engineers will begin tearing down the existing bridge at Lynebeg near Inverness next week  prior to replacing it with a new structure – which has already been constructed nearby.

From November 26, workers will work round-the-clock for five days to expand the “lifespan” of the crossing.

Rail passengers are being warned to expect delays as a series of closures are to be imposed on the Highland railway line next weekend to facilitate the works.

Officials say the improvements will “strengthen, safeguard and futureproof” this section of the line for generations to come.

Project manager Billy Mckay, said: “The replacement of the bridge will future proof the railway and support the future dualling of the A9 at this location.

“The work is crucial to extending the lifespan of the bridge and will enable us to continue to run a safe and reliable railway.”

Engineers will commence works from 11.20pm on November 26.

During the work, the Highland mainline will be closed until the Monday.
The project forms part of advanced works for the A9 dualling from Tomatin to Moy.

Mr Mckay added: “We understand that there will be some disruption in the short-term to road and rail users and nearby communities and we will do what we can to minimise any inconvenience.

“We are grateful for your patience while we carry out this vital work.”

Out with the old, in with the new

The bridge will support the upgrading of the roads surrounding the railway and the creation of improved road junctions as part of future A9 dualling works.

Road users are also being alerted to the work as the B9154 at the Lynebeg bridge will close to all vehicular traffic from November 22 to December 5 to allow work to be

completed safely and efficiently.

A week-long road closure will also be imposed in the New Year, commencing from January 12.

Diversion routes will be put in place to ease traffic flow in the area.

