Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Long-awaited sports facilities for the east side of Inverness one step closer

By Chris MacLennan
November 18, 2021, 5:17 pm Updated: November 18, 2021, 7:27 pm
Highland Council

Long-awaited sports facilities for the east side of Inverness are one step closer after councillors agreed to form a working group.

A bid, revealed earlier this week by The Press and Journal, was brought to councillors on the city of Inverness committee by councillor Ken Gowans.

Mr Gowans said he felt aggrieved at the lack of progress being made despite previous promises to advance talks.

Now, a working group is to be formed to begin the process of exploring opportunities as to what facilities are required, where they may be located and how they will be funded.

Fresh plea to bring long-awaited ‘major sports centre’ to the east side of Inverness

Mr Gowans argued the facility is crucial amid an “unprecedented scale of housing developments”.

The committee heard earlier in the day that around 8,500 new homes are expected in the coming years in Inverness.

At present those wishing to access leisure facilities provided by the local authority are limited in choice to the small gym and pool at Culloden Academy, or venturing to the west to Inverness Leisure.

Mr Gowans said: “These indoor facilities are greatly needed to support our local communities but also those in the wider Highlands and beyond.

“I think that these sports facilities should complement what we already have in other areas of the city.”

Councillor Ken Gowans

Valuable knowledge and experience should be included

Changes to Mr Gowan’s motion were recommended by councillor Carolyn Caddick who requested High Life Highland and Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) be included in discussions to lean on the organisations for their “valuable knowledge and experience”.

Ms Caddick requested that the first steps be taken before the end of the year.

She also requested that the proposal be opened up to explore a number of facilities rather than one ‘major sports facility’, as previously suggested.

Ms Caddick said: “We want to be talking about sports facilities because it might not be all in one campus or on one place.

“We do need the selection but I think we need to be very specific about what we want and what is manageable.”

Councillor Carolyn Caddick

Councillor Duncan Macpherson highlighted mammoth trips for those living near Culloden Academy, which can weigh in at a 15-mile round trip to access facilities, with journeys taking up to an hour in total.

Councillor Andrew Jarvie highlighted that this trip can at times cost upwards of £5 in fuel costs, arguing it is not feasible for residents in other parts of the city.

East should have opportunities west have had for nearly 100-years

Inverness West councillor Alex Graham said he wished for those on the east to have the same opportunities to live within a 20-minute neighbourhood as those in the west have enjoyed for the best part of a century.

A 20-minute neighbourhood is defined as a place where people can meet their everyday needs within a short walk or cycle, accessing health, leisure and shopping facilities.

Mr Graham said: “I fully support these proposals to look towards better sports facilities on the east side of Inverness.”

Councillor Alex Graham

The motion, with the minor changes, was carried with the full makeup of the working group still to be established by council officers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal