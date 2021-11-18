Long-awaited sports facilities for the east side of Inverness one step closer

Long-awaited sports facilities for the east side of Inverness are one step closer after councillors agreed to form a working group.

A bid, revealed earlier this week by The Press and Journal, was brought to councillors on the city of Inverness committee by councillor Ken Gowans.

Mr Gowans said he felt aggrieved at the lack of progress being made despite previous promises to advance talks.

Now, a working group is to be formed to begin the process of exploring opportunities as to what facilities are required, where they may be located and how they will be funded.

Mr Gowans argued the facility is crucial amid an “unprecedented scale of housing developments”.

The committee heard earlier in the day that around 8,500 new homes are expected in the coming years in Inverness.

At present those wishing to access leisure facilities provided by the local authority are limited in choice to the small gym and pool at Culloden Academy, or venturing to the west to Inverness Leisure.

Mr Gowans said: “These indoor facilities are greatly needed to support our local communities but also those in the wider Highlands and beyond.

“I think that these sports facilities should complement what we already have in other areas of the city.”

Valuable knowledge and experience should be included

Changes to Mr Gowan’s motion were recommended by councillor Carolyn Caddick who requested High Life Highland and Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) be included in discussions to lean on the organisations for their “valuable knowledge and experience”.

Ms Caddick requested that the first steps be taken before the end of the year.

She also requested that the proposal be opened up to explore a number of facilities rather than one ‘major sports facility’, as previously suggested.

Ms Caddick said: “We want to be talking about sports facilities because it might not be all in one campus or on one place.

“We do need the selection but I think we need to be very specific about what we want and what is manageable.”

Councillor Duncan Macpherson highlighted mammoth trips for those living near Culloden Academy, which can weigh in at a 15-mile round trip to access facilities, with journeys taking up to an hour in total.

Councillor Andrew Jarvie highlighted that this trip can at times cost upwards of £5 in fuel costs, arguing it is not feasible for residents in other parts of the city.

East should have opportunities west have had for nearly 100-years

Inverness West councillor Alex Graham said he wished for those on the east to have the same opportunities to live within a 20-minute neighbourhood as those in the west have enjoyed for the best part of a century.

A 20-minute neighbourhood is defined as a place where people can meet their everyday needs within a short walk or cycle, accessing health, leisure and shopping facilities.

Mr Graham said: “I fully support these proposals to look towards better sports facilities on the east side of Inverness.”

The motion, with the minor changes, was carried with the full makeup of the working group still to be established by council officers.