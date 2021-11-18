Inverness teen’s petrol bomb threat to cops’ children after drinking ‘extraordinary’ amount of booze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Inverness teen’s petrol bomb threat to cops’ children after drinking ‘extraordinary’ amount of booze

By Jenni Gee
November 18, 2021, 5:26 pm Updated: November 18, 2021, 5:31 pm
Glen Wilson appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court

An Inverness teen threatened to petrol bomb police officers’ children after drinking a “quite extraordinary” amount of alcohol.

Glen Wilson, 19, threatened to “kick officers’ heads in” when they tried to prevent him entering a house, and then kneed one in the groin when they attempted to detain him in December last year.

Then in February, he told officers called to a drunken disturbance at his family home that he would “petrol bomb” their children and threatened to rape one officer’s wife.

Wilson, of Dochfour Drive, Inverness, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty to charges of assaulting an officer and threatening or abusive behaviour.

Teen threatened then assaulted officers

The court heard that on December 3 2020 police were called to reports of a man banging on a door in Maclennan, Inverness. Fiscal Depute Pauline Gair told the court: “The accused was immediately hostile towards officers.”

Wilson refused to move away from the property, and when the householder opened the door he attempted to enter, causing a police officer to step in front of him.

“The accused began to threaten to kick both police officers’ heads in,” Mrs Gair said.

When officers tried to arrest him he threatened to head-butt them and kneed one officer in the groin, she told the court.

Then on February 13 of this year, police were called to Wilson’s own home address, which he shares with his parents.  When officers arrived they could hear shouting and, on entering the home, found Wilson being restained by his father.

‘I’ll petrol bomb your children’

Wilson immediately began to make threats against them, including “I’m going to batter you”, “I’m going to rape your wife”, “I’ll spit on you and then you’ll have Covid” and “I’ll petrol bomb your children”.

Defence agent Rory Gowans told the court the behaviour had been prompted by excessive alcohol consumption which Wilson had been “unable to handle”.

The solicitor said: “The quantity he was drinking was quite extraordinary.”

Mr Gowans told the court that his client had very little recollection of the events, but that he was “mortified and embarassed” by the details of the charges.

He added that the incidents had been a turning point for Wilson and said: “The penny seems to have dropped, he seems to have changed his habits and changed his friends.”

In relation to the December incident, as a direct alternative to a custodial sentence, Sheriff Margaret Neilson placed Wilson on a community payback order with 18 months supervision and 200 hours of unpaid work.

She deferred sentence on him until next year in relation to the February incident.

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]