Inverness teen’s petrol bomb threat to cops’ children after drinking ‘extraordinary’ amount of booze

An Inverness teen threatened to petrol bomb police officers’ children after drinking a “quite extraordinary” amount of alcohol.

Glen Wilson, 19, threatened to “kick officers’ heads in” when they tried to prevent him entering a house, and then kneed one in the groin when they attempted to detain him in December last year.

Then in February, he told officers called to a drunken disturbance at his family home that he would “petrol bomb” their children and threatened to rape one officer’s wife.

Wilson, of Dochfour Drive, Inverness, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty to charges of assaulting an officer and threatening or abusive behaviour.

Teen threatened then assaulted officers

The court heard that on December 3 2020 police were called to reports of a man banging on a door in Maclennan, Inverness. Fiscal Depute Pauline Gair told the court: “The accused was immediately hostile towards officers.”

Wilson refused to move away from the property, and when the householder opened the door he attempted to enter, causing a police officer to step in front of him.

“The accused began to threaten to kick both police officers’ heads in,” Mrs Gair said.

When officers tried to arrest him he threatened to head-butt them and kneed one officer in the groin, she told the court.

Then on February 13 of this year, police were called to Wilson’s own home address, which he shares with his parents. When officers arrived they could hear shouting and, on entering the home, found Wilson being restained by his father.

‘I’ll petrol bomb your children’

Wilson immediately began to make threats against them, including “I’m going to batter you”, “I’m going to rape your wife”, “I’ll spit on you and then you’ll have Covid” and “I’ll petrol bomb your children”.

Defence agent Rory Gowans told the court the behaviour had been prompted by excessive alcohol consumption which Wilson had been “unable to handle”.

The solicitor said: “The quantity he was drinking was quite extraordinary.”

Mr Gowans told the court that his client had very little recollection of the events, but that he was “mortified and embarassed” by the details of the charges.

He added that the incidents had been a turning point for Wilson and said: “The penny seems to have dropped, he seems to have changed his habits and changed his friends.”

In relation to the December incident, as a direct alternative to a custodial sentence, Sheriff Margaret Neilson placed Wilson on a community payback order with 18 months supervision and 200 hours of unpaid work.

She deferred sentence on him until next year in relation to the February incident.