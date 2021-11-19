Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Drink-driving Highland mum was more than three-and-a-half times the limit

By Jenni Gee
November 19, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: November 19, 2021, 11:58 am
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.

A drink-driving mum caught behind the wheel while more than three-and-a-half times the alcohol limit has been banned from the road.

Stacey Beaton, 38, was pulled over near Holm Bridge on the Inverness West Link on October 23, and when officers smelled alcohol they conducted a roadside breath test.

The test came back positive and Beaton was taken to the police station where further tests revealed her alcohol level to be 80 microgrammes per 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

She appeared in the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court where she pled guilty to a single charge of drink-driving.

‘I’m disappointed in myself’

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the court: “She cooperated fully with police and in reply to the caution and charge she said ‘I’m disappointed in myself’.”

Solicitor Cecily Kingston, representing Beaton, told the court her client, a mother of four, had been dealing with personal issues at the time of the offence.

She said: “The background is she had been going through a difficult separation and found it a particularly difficult time in her life.”

Ms Kingston added: “She is incredibly remorseful, she is embarrassed about her actions.

Sheriff Margaret Neilson disqualified Beaton, of Resaurie, Beauly from driving for 12 months with the option to take a drink drivers’ rehabilitation course, which would reduce her ban by three months.

She also fined her £420.

