Kessock Bridge brought to standstill after lorry and car crash on A9 in Inverness

Traffic on the Kessock Bridge was brought to a standstill this morning following a crash between a lorry and a car.

The southbound lane of the A9 Inverness to Thurso trunk road was closed for a short time following the two-vehicle crash at the Longman roundabout.

The incident happened around 11.10am this morning.

Its understood no-one has been injured in the crash.

Traffic Scotland has confirmed the road reopened at about 11.50am.

Motorists attempting to cross the Inverness bridge were left enduring lengthy tailbacks as officers work to clear the scene.

The tailbacks stretched the entire length of the Beauly Firth crossing, causing significant delays for drivers.