Inverness woman jailed over claiming almost £5,000 in benefits she wasn’t entitled to

A woman claimed almost £5,000 in benefits she wasn’t entitled to after failing to disclose she was a student.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that 25-year-old Kirsty Grant, now of Orkney Place, Falkirk, failed to inform the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) that her partner had moved out, she was no longer in Highland Council accommodation and that she had started full-time education.

Grant was staying at properties in Anderson Street, Lochalsh Road and Hawthorn Drive, Inverness, between February 7, 2018 and December 18, 2018 when the social security fraud took place.

She was paid a total of £4,900 in Universal Credit she was not entitled to.

Defence solicitor Rory Gowans said his client was currently serving a sentence with her earliest release date in February next year.

Sheriff Sara Matheson jailed Grant, who admitted the offence, for six months.