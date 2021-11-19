Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two in dock following late-night break-in at Inverness Co-op

By Danny McKay
November 19, 2021, 6:25 pm Updated: November 19, 2021, 6:26 pm
Officers could be seen gathering evidence from the scene.

Two men have appeared in court charged in connection with a break-in at an Inverness convenience store.

The Co-op store on Telford Street was sealed off by police after it fell victim to a break-in in the early hours of Thursday morning.

And now Chandler Davidson, 20, of the Scottish Highlands, and Nathan Bell, 18, of Inverness, have appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court over the matter.

They each face a charge of theft by housebreaking.

The duo made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

Door smashed during incident

A spokesman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed the case against the men was committed for further examination.

They were both remanded in custody and are expected to appear again within the next eight days.

It comes after police were called to the Co-op  store around 1.30am on Thursday morning.

The shop was closed to both customers and staff for some time as officers remained stationed at the scene.

Officers were seen gathering fingerprints and photographs at the entrance to the property, where an interior automatic door has been left smashed and ajar.

A police spokesman said: “Around 1.30am on Thursday, November 18, officers were called to a report of a break-in at a premises on Telford Street, Inverness.

“We can confirm that two men, aged 18 and 20, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. They are expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court.”

