Two in dock following late-night break-in at Inverness Co-op

Two men have appeared in court charged in connection with a break-in at an Inverness convenience store.

The Co-op store on Telford Street was sealed off by police after it fell victim to a break-in in the early hours of Thursday morning.

And now Chandler Davidson, 20, of the Scottish Highlands, and Nathan Bell, 18, of Inverness, have appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court over the matter.

They each face a charge of theft by housebreaking.

The duo made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

Door smashed during incident

A spokesman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed the case against the men was committed for further examination.

They were both remanded in custody and are expected to appear again within the next eight days.

It comes after police were called to the Co-op store around 1.30am on Thursday morning.

The shop was closed to both customers and staff for some time as officers remained stationed at the scene.

Officers were seen gathering fingerprints and photographs at the entrance to the property, where an interior automatic door has been left smashed and ajar.

A police spokesman said: “Around 1.30am on Thursday, November 18, officers were called to a report of a break-in at a premises on Telford Street, Inverness.

“We can confirm that two men, aged 18 and 20, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. They are expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court.”