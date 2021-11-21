Missing Inverness schoolgirl Karina Stankiewicz found By Lauren Taylor November 21, 2021, 3:48 pm Updated: November 21, 2021, 4:21 pm The schoolgirl missing from Inverness has been found. A 14-year-old girl reported missing from Inverness has been found following a police appeal. Karina Janina Stankiewicz, from the Lilac Grove area, was last seen around 6.30pm on Saturday. The police issued an online appeal asking for help finding the missing teen. Officers have now confirmed that Miss Stankiewicz has now been found. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Two teens missing from Paisley spotted in Aberdeen city centre Weekend court roll – our round-up of the most-read cases of the week Police hunt for missing Inverness schoolgirl Karina Stankiewicz Missing 78-year-old woman from Fort William found