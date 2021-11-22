Inverness man threatened to kill neighbours over music volume By David Love November 22, 2021, 5:00 pm Inverness Sheriff Court. An Inverness man was so annoyed by his upstairs neighbours’ music that he threatened to kill them. Stewart Rattray, 41, appeared in the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court before Sheriff Ellidh Macdonald who was told he was awaiting sentence on a more serious offence. He admitted threatening behaviour which occurred on May 18, 2019. Fiscal depute Susan Love said Rattray banged on the ceiling, began shouting and then went to the door of the upstairs flat. She said Rattray was heard at the door shouting threats to kill those inside. Defence solicitor Cecily Kingston said: “He accepts he behaved in a foolish manner and has no excuse.” Sheriff Macdonald fined Rattray, of Madras Street, Inverness, £100, and gave him no time to pay, meaning he serves the alternative of a seven-day jail sentence. More from our crime and courts team Exclusive: Aberdeen pub boss Paul Clarkson used WhatsApp to sell cocaine while at work November 1, 2021 Tuesday courts round-up – Pensioner fit for murder trial and victim of racist abuse speaks out November 23, 2021 Cops who responded to Aberdeenshire dad’s fatal stabbing nominated for bravery award November 23, 2021 ‘I’m not angry’: Victim of racist Aberdeen teen speaks out after receiving abuse on walk home November 23, 2021 Man, 80, deemed fit to stand trial accused of murdering Inverness mum Renee MacRae and her son in 1976 November 23, 2021 Ross-shire drink-driver jailed after being caught for fifth time November 23, 2021 ‘It’s fortunate no one was injured’: Driver fined over A90 crash which saw cars spin out of control November 23, 2021 Inverness man threatened to kill neighbours over music volume November 22, 2021 Jail warning for boozed-up lorry driver seen swerving across A90 near Stonehaven November 22, 2021 Lout threatened to murder and rape police officers before challenging them to topless Union Street fight November 22, 2021 Aberdeen couple stole neighbour’s TV in ‘ill-thought-out’ plan to recoup lost cash November 22, 2021 Aboyne gamekeeper fired and fined for having unlicensed bullets November 21, 2021 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up