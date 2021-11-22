Inverness man threatened to kill neighbours over music volume

An Inverness man was so annoyed by his upstairs neighbours’ music that he threatened to kill them.

Stewart Rattray, 41, appeared in the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court before Sheriff Ellidh Macdonald who was told he was awaiting sentence on a more serious offence.

He admitted threatening behaviour which occurred on May 18, 2019.

Fiscal depute Susan Love said Rattray banged on the ceiling, began shouting and then went to the door of the upstairs flat.

She said Rattray was heard at the door shouting threats to kill those inside.

Defence solicitor Cecily Kingston said: “He accepts he behaved in a foolish manner and has no excuse.”

Sheriff Macdonald fined Rattray, of Madras Street, Inverness, £100, and gave him no time to pay, meaning he serves the alternative of a seven-day jail sentence.