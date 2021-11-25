Inverness man fined for threatening partner who wouldn’t give him lift home in rain

An Inverness man has been fined after threatening his partner when she refused to pick him up from work in the rain.

Steven Wallace, 41, had been trudging him from work on a dreary October day when he decided to call his partner and ask for a lift home.

But when she declined, Wallace lost his cool and began to shout insults at her, even threatening “to do her car in”.

Appearing in the dock at Inverness Sheriff Court, Wallace, of Knocknagael, Inverness, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

‘Hollow threat’

Defence solicitor John MacColl told Sheriff Margaret Neilson that the weather “was not very pleasant” and his client phoned for a lift.

The court heard it was refused and Wallace began shouting insults at his partner and threatened “to do her car in”.

Mr MacColl said it was “a hollow threat” as Wallace was the main contributor to the financing of the car.

He added that the relationship is to continue.

Sheriff Neilson ordered Wallace to pay a fine of £160.