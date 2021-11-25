Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Woman left shaken after being sexually assaulted in Inverness in early hours

By Ross Hempseed
November 25, 2021, 11:35 am Updated: November 25, 2021, 11:42 am

A woman has been left shaken after being sexually assaulted during an early morning attack in Inverness.

The assault took place on Brown Street near the centre of Inverness around 2.15 am on Wednesday, November 24.

The 35-year-old woman was left shaken but was not injured during the incident.

Police are now searching for a man described as being around 40-years-old, approximately 5ft 8 with a slim build, tanned complexion and short, messy, dark hair.

He was reported to be wearing a dark-coloured top or jacket, with light-coloured trousers.

Detective Sergeant Christopher MacLeod said: “Thankfully the victim was not injured as a result of this incident and the man was chased from the area by both the victim herself and a friend.

“We are appealing for any witnesses who believed they saw a man matching the description in the areas surrounding Brown Street, between midnight and 2am on Wednesday morning.

“We remain committed to tackling incidents of violent and sexual crime and will be increasing our patrols in the area, as officers carry out extensive enquiries into this incident.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 0208 of 24 November. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.

