Woman left shaken after being sexually assaulted in Inverness in early hours

A woman has been left shaken after being sexually assaulted during an early morning attack in Inverness.

The assault took place on Brown Street near the centre of Inverness around 2.15 am on Wednesday, November 24.

The 35-year-old woman was left shaken but was not injured during the incident.

Police are now searching for a man described as being around 40-years-old, approximately 5ft 8 with a slim build, tanned complexion and short, messy, dark hair.

He was reported to be wearing a dark-coloured top or jacket, with light-coloured trousers.

Detective Sergeant Christopher MacLeod said: “Thankfully the victim was not injured as a result of this incident and the man was chased from the area by both the victim herself and a friend.

“We are appealing for any witnesses who believed they saw a man matching the description in the areas surrounding Brown Street, between midnight and 2am on Wednesday morning.

“We remain committed to tackling incidents of violent and sexual crime and will be increasing our patrols in the area, as officers carry out extensive enquiries into this incident.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 0208 of 24 November. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.