Careless driver banned after being clocked doing 116mph in new car on A9 near Inverness

A driver who was clocked at 116mph on the A9 north of Inverness has been fined and banned from the road.

Officers heard Szymon Kryszczyszyn’s Volkswagen Golf approaching as they carried out speed checks on the Arpafeelie section of the A9 near North Kessock.

And when they trained their speed detection equipment on the vehicle they got a reading of 116mph – the limit on that stretch of road being 70mph.

Kryszczyszyn, 21, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously pled guilty to a charge of careless driving.

Fiscal depute Susan Love told the court that on October 21 at around 9.30pm officers became aware of the vehicle, which appeared to be travelling at speed and subsequently registered a speed of 116mph for the vehicle with their detection equipment.

Accused was ‘unaware’ he was travelling at 116mph

Ms Love said: “As a result of this the officers followed the vehicle, a Volkswagen Golf, and stopped it nearby the Tore roundabout. The speed was shown to him.”

Defence solicitor Rory Gowans told the court his client had been driving a new vehicle and had been unaware of his speed.

“He accepts that there is no excuse for going at that speed,” he said, adding that Kryszczyszyn, of MacBeth Court, Dingwall, had since sold the vehicle.

Sheriff Margaret Neilson disqualified Kryszczyszyn from driving for three months and fined him £300.