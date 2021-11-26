Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Careless driver banned after being clocked doing 116mph in new car on A9 near Inverness

By Jenni Gee
November 26, 2021, 6:00 am
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court

A driver who was clocked at 116mph on the A9 north of Inverness has been fined and banned from the road.

Officers heard Szymon Kryszczyszyn’s Volkswagen Golf approaching as they carried out speed checks on the Arpafeelie section of the A9 near North Kessock.

And when they trained their speed detection equipment on the vehicle they got a reading of 116mph – the limit on that stretch of road being 70mph.

Kryszczyszyn, 21, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously pled guilty to a charge of careless driving.

Fiscal depute Susan Love told the court that on October 21 at around 9.30pm officers became aware of the vehicle, which appeared to be travelling at speed and subsequently registered a speed of 116mph for the vehicle with their detection equipment.

Accused was ‘unaware’ he was travelling at 116mph

Ms Love said: “As a result of this the officers followed the vehicle, a Volkswagen Golf, and stopped it nearby the Tore roundabout. The speed was shown to him.”

Defence solicitor Rory Gowans told the court his client had been driving a new vehicle and had been unaware of his speed.

“He accepts that there is no excuse for going at that speed,” he said, adding that Kryszczyszyn, of MacBeth Court, Dingwall, had since sold the vehicle.

Sheriff Margaret Neilson disqualified Kryszczyszyn from driving for three months and fined him £300.

