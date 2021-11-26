Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Inverness

European Pipe Band Championship to return to Inverness in 2022

By Lauren Taylor
November 26, 2021, 8:00 am
Piping Inverness in 2019.

The European Pipe Band Championships will return to Inverness after being cancelled for the past two years due to Covid.

Pipers from across the globe are “desperate” to get back to competing after a two-year absence from major competitions.

Piping Inverness, which incorporates the European Pipe Band Championships, will return in June 2022.

In its first year, Piping Inverness was hailed as an “outstanding success”.

More than 17,500 visitors attended Bught Park in 2019, with more than 100 pipe bands from around the world taking part.

Organisers are hopeful that the 2022 Championships is just as successful.

Kevin Reilly, chairman of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, said: “After an absence of two years, there’s excitement and anticipation about the European Pipe Band Championships – bands are desperate to get back competing.

“We are optimistic that pipe bands will embrace the return of major competitions, and that Piping Inverness will attract a similar crowd to 2019. That was one of the best competitions we’ve ever hosted, so we can’t wait to return to Inverness.”

In addition to the piping competition, there will also be Highland Dance competitions, live entertainment, traditional craft stalls and food and drink vendors.

Pipe band championship a ‘welcome boost to local economy’

The European Pipe Band Championships in 2019 generated a multi-million-pound boost to the local economy, as well as raising the profile of the City of Inverness as a venue for major events.

Its return is being welcomed by the Provost of Inverness Helen Carmichael.

The councillor said: “These Championships are going to raise the profile of Inverness and the Highlands, and we look forward to extending a very warm welcome to visitors and competitors.

“The event will also provide a very welcomed boost to the local economy. I know demand for tickets will be high, so I encourage people to apply now to avoid disappointment.”

Tickets for the event are now on sale and available to purchase from the Piping Inverness website and Caffery’s Menswear, Eastgate Shopping Centre, Inverness.

