European Pipe Band Championship to return to Inverness in 2022

The European Pipe Band Championships will return to Inverness after being cancelled for the past two years due to Covid.

Pipers from across the globe are “desperate” to get back to competing after a two-year absence from major competitions.

Piping Inverness, which incorporates the European Pipe Band Championships, will return in June 2022.

In its first year, Piping Inverness was hailed as an “outstanding success”.

More than 17,500 visitors attended Bught Park in 2019, with more than 100 pipe bands from around the world taking part.

Organisers are hopeful that the 2022 Championships is just as successful.

Kevin Reilly, chairman of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, said: “After an absence of two years, there’s excitement and anticipation about the European Pipe Band Championships – bands are desperate to get back competing.

“We are optimistic that pipe bands will embrace the return of major competitions, and that Piping Inverness will attract a similar crowd to 2019. That was one of the best competitions we’ve ever hosted, so we can’t wait to return to Inverness.”

In addition to the piping competition, there will also be Highland Dance competitions, live entertainment, traditional craft stalls and food and drink vendors.

Pipe band championship a ‘welcome boost to local economy’

The European Pipe Band Championships in 2019 generated a multi-million-pound boost to the local economy, as well as raising the profile of the City of Inverness as a venue for major events.

Its return is being welcomed by the Provost of Inverness Helen Carmichael.

The councillor said: “These Championships are going to raise the profile of Inverness and the Highlands, and we look forward to extending a very warm welcome to visitors and competitors.

“The event will also provide a very welcomed boost to the local economy. I know demand for tickets will be high, so I encourage people to apply now to avoid disappointment.”

Tickets for the event are now on sale and available to purchase from the Piping Inverness website and Caffery’s Menswear, Eastgate Shopping Centre, Inverness.