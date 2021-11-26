Inverness thug jailed after leaving man scarred following pint glass assault

An Inverness man has been jailed after glassing another man who suspected him of damaging his door.

Sentence had been previously deferred on Christopher Davis, 23, of Smithton Villas, at Inverness Sheriff Court when he admitted a charge of assault to injury and permanent disfigurement.

The court had been told that when his victim discovered the state of the door in his home in MacGillvray Court, Culloden, on April 20, 2019, he ordered the suspected culprits to leave.

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood said: “He grabbed the two men by the scruff of the neck. But Christopher Davis picked up an empty pint glass and struck the complainer’s head, causing the glass to smash.”

Victim scarred by glass assault

Police were alerted and officers found the victim bleeding heavily from a wound to the crown of his head.

“He was treated at Raigmore Hospital for lacerations to his face. A scar will remain.” the prosecutor added.

Davis was jailed for 16 months.