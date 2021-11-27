Aberdeen High Court trial to resume next week after witness issues

A High Court trial in which a man is facing accusations of sexual offences involving 12 females will resume on Monday after Aberdeen court officials had to halt proceedings on Friday due to witness issues.

Matthew Watson, 36, is facing a total of 21 charges relating to his alleged conduct with 12 women and girls in Elgin, Inverness and across Moray – with three charges accusing him of raping two girls when they were teenagers.

He also faces a further charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Watson denies all the charges against him.

The case, which began on Tuesday, did not sit on Friday but will resume with the fourth day of evidence on Monday, October 29.

The charges allege that Watson started meeting underage girls around October 2005 and continued until October 2018.

Accused asked dad to delete Facebook over fears he’d get ‘nailed’ by police, trial told

Watson, of Mannochmore, Thomshill, Elgin, also faces nine charges of using lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour towards nine different girls under 16.

Earlier in the trial, the court heard from three women who claimed to have met Watson on the social media platform Bebo when they were teenagers.

One woman, now 28, told the court that Watson drove her to a secluded wood between late 2007 or early 2008 and intended to rape her when she was around 14 years old.

Another witness, also now 28, told the jury that on one night between 2008 and 2009 Watson took her for a drive to an isolated pond before exposing himself to her.

On the third day of the trial at the High Court in Aberdeen, jurors heard evidence from Elgin detective constable Grant Rigg as he read out a transcript of a call that Watson, made to his father in November 2018 – in which he asked him to delete his Facebook or he would get “nailed” by police.

The trial continues.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.