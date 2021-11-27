Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen High Court trial to resume next week after witness issues

By David McPhee
November 27, 2021, 6:00 am
The High Court in Aberdeen.

A High Court trial in which a man is facing accusations of sexual offences involving 12 females will resume on Monday after Aberdeen court officials had to halt proceedings on Friday due to witness issues.

Matthew Watson, 36, is facing a total of 21 charges relating to his alleged conduct with 12 women and girls in Elgin, Inverness and across Moray – with three charges accusing him of raping two girls when they were teenagers.

He also faces a further charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Watson denies all the charges against him.

The case, which began on Tuesday, did not sit on Friday but will resume with the fourth day of evidence on Monday, October 29.

The charges allege that Watson started meeting underage girls around October 2005 and continued until October 2018.

Matthew Watson is facing 22 charges involving 12 women at the High Court in Aberdeen.

Accused asked dad to delete Facebook over fears he’d get ‘nailed’ by police, trial told

Watson, of Mannochmore, Thomshill, Elgin, also faces nine charges of using lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour towards nine different girls under 16.

Earlier in the trial, the court heard from three women who claimed to have met Watson on the social media platform Bebo when they were teenagers.

One woman, now 28, told the court that Watson drove her to a secluded wood between late 2007 or early 2008 and intended to rape her when she was around 14 years old.

Another witness, also now 28, told the jury that on one night between 2008 and 2009 Watson took her for a drive to an isolated pond before exposing himself to her.

On the third day of the trial at the High Court in Aberdeen, jurors heard evidence from Elgin detective constable Grant Rigg as he read out a transcript of a call that Watson, made to his father in November 2018 – in which he asked him to delete his Facebook or he would get “nailed” by police.

The trial continues.

