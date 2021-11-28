Is a 15 mile round-trip to use sports facilities really that long? Skye councillor suggests it’s time for an Inverness ‘reality check’

People in Inverness complaining about a 15-mile round-trip to use sports facilities need a reality check, according to a Skye councillor.

John Finlayson believes any new investment for the Highlands should go to areas where longer journeys are more common.

His comments follow a recent agreement from Inverness councillors to form a working group to explore the possibility of a new sports centre in the east of the city.

Does Inverness really need a new sports centre?

Mr Finlayson has not dismissed the proposal of Inverness creating new facilities.

But the Highland capital is not the only place lacking.

Members of the city of Inverness committee agreed to form a working group to explore the creation of facilities for the people of the city’s east and beyond.

However, Mr Finlayson has voiced his concerns after comments made during the meeting regarding the length and cost of journeys.

Councillor Duncan Macpherson suggested round trips for those in the east to access Inverness Leisure take around one hour and cover a distance of 15 miles.

Councillor Andrew Jarvie also highlighted that trips can cost upwards of £5 in fuel.

‘There needs to be a bit of a reality check’

Mr Finlayson said: “While it is right for Inverness members to campaign for additional leisure facilities for the city, I do think that there also needs to be a bit of a reality check in terms of expectations and also an appreciation of what the rest of rural Highland see as the norm.

“To suggest that a 15-mile round trip is a long trip to access facilities, or that spending £5 on fuel is a high spend, or indeed that the idea of a 20 minute neighbourhood should be an expectation – these are things that people living in places like Skye and Raasay would think of as being totally unachievable.

“Round trips of 100 miles and much higher fuel costs are the reality for people living in rural areas.”

Mr Finlayson has said he welcomed an update from Sportscotland that there may be an opportunity for community sports projects linked with school estate improvements over the coming years.

He has suggested community initiatives, similar to those currently being developed on his home island, could be replicated to encourage local involvement.

Mr Finlayson added: “I would hope that everyone at every level of government would recognise the importance of supporting rural communities where hard working community groups lead on projects to provide leisure facilities.

“The plans for a community hub in Broadford, a sports pitch in Dunvegan and a decent Muga area in Sleat, which can all be supported around existing school capital projects, are the ones that need priority support and funding.

“They can immediately support communities and add value and benefit to projects which will soon start or in some cases are underway.”

Absolute commitment from Sportscotland

Sportscotland chief executive Stewart Harris said his agency is “absolutely committed” to strengthening partnerships with Highland Council and High Life Highland.

He added: “We have a shared ambition to create the infrastructure that will provide more opportunities for people to get active in their local communities.

“This will be a long-term approach. We will work alongside our partners to add value to their plans to develop sport, physical activity and leisure develop sport, physical activity and leisure at a local level while also creating opportunities to help young people in our schools to lead more active lifestyles.”