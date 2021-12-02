Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Apprentice joiner was almost five times the drink-driving limit

By Jenni Gee
December 2, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 2, 2021, 11:54 am
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court

A man who admitted drink-driving at almost five times the legal limit has been banned from the roads for 14 months and fined £690.

Alasdair Matheson pled guilty to a single drink-driving charge at Inverness Sheriff Court yesterday.

Fiscal Depute Emily Hood told the court the 20-year-old had been caught on Barn Church Road on July 11 after police were called to deal with a separate incident.

She said: “Police attended in relation to another matter and found the accused standing next to the vehicle. He identified himself as the driver.”

Driver failed roadside test

Miss Hood told the court that a roadside alcohol test was carried out and Matheson failed.

Subsequent tests revealed Matheson’s breath alcohol reading to be 108 micrograms per 100 millilitres, almost five times the legal limit of 22 micrograms.

Solicitor Rory Gowans for Matheson, an apprentice joiner, told the court the incident represented “a big but hopefully one-off mistake” for his client.

He explained that Matheson, of Viewhill, Inverness, had driven himself to a friend’s house for drinks and had then decided to drive himself home.

“With the benefit of hindsight and sobriety, he appreciates how foolish and potentially dangerous this was,” Mr Gowans said.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank fined Matheson £690 and disqualified him from driving for 14 months, with the option to take a drink-drivers rehabilitation course that would reduce the length of his ban by a quarter.

