Objection lodged on ‘heritage conservation grounds’ to luxury hotel that could replace the Ironworks

An alternative impression of how a luxury hotel development could look from the River Ness has been included as part of an objection to the proposal.

The application, proposed by Bricks Group, is currently with Highland Council for consideration.

If approved, it would deliver a 155-bed hotel bearing the Courtyard by Marriot branding on the site of the Ironworks music venue.

But a concern has been raised about the impact it could have over one of the city’s best-known buildings.

Why has there been an objection?

Sam Leakey from Bunchrew has formally submitted an objection to the development.

Mr Leakey believes its construction would overshadow the city’s famed Old High Church.

He said: “Inverness has suffered in the past quite substantially from allowing buildings that detract from the city to be put up.

“I felt that should be opposed if at all possible from happening again.

“You have got one of the oldest and most prominent historic buildings, the Old High Church, affected by the site of the proposed development.”

‘Developer’s images do not present full picture’

Mr Leakey has taken time as part of his objection to create what he calls a more realistic presentation of the proposed development.

His mock-ups, taken from the opposite side of the River Ness to the church, show the proposed development standing tall above its Academy Street surroundings.

The 28-year-old works at his family’s bookshop in Church Street, but his objection is on personal “heritage conservation grounds” and not on behalf of the business.

Mr Leakey believes others should be made aware of the image, and the potential impact the hotel could have.

He said: “I think it is in any applicant’s interest to present their development as favourably as possible.

“I did this for the general public of Inverness to show what it would look like without the distortion of a wide angled lens.

“I can’t claim that my visualisation is perfect – I don’t have access to all the elevation information for the site.

“But I believe within a reasonable margin of error it shows what it would look like from the river front.”

How has the developer responded?

Last year, an application for a hotel on the site was thrown out by councillors.

Bricks said it has listened and believe the new proposal offers a “more attractive frontage with more of a civic presence”.

A spokesman said: “We have liaised fully with Highland Council planners over a considerable period of time, taking points on board in developing the new design.

“Mr Leakey is entitled to object but he is extremely inaccurate in saying our visual from Friars Lane is distorted.

“It was electronically modelled on a 3-D basis and is thus true and accurate.

“Other issues he raises will be fully addressed by us at the planning meeting.

“We are content with our proposal.”

Highland Council’s south planning committee next meets on December 14.