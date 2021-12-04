Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Objection lodged on ‘heritage conservation grounds’ to luxury hotel that could replace the Ironworks

By Chris MacLennan
December 4, 2021, 6:00 am
A different angle of the proposed development has been produced as part of the objection

An alternative impression of how a luxury hotel development could look from the River Ness has been included as part of an objection to the proposal.

The application, proposed by Bricks Group, is currently with Highland Council for consideration.

If approved, it would deliver a 155-bed hotel bearing the Courtyard by Marriot branding on the site of the Ironworks music venue.

But a concern has been raised about the impact it could have over one of the city’s best-known buildings.

Why has there been an objection?

Sam Leakey from Bunchrew has formally submitted an objection to the development.

Mr Leakey believes its construction would overshadow the city’s famed Old High Church.

He said: “Inverness has suffered in the past quite substantially from allowing buildings that detract from the city to be put up.

“I felt that should be opposed if at all possible from happening again.

“You have got one of the oldest and most prominent historic buildings, the Old High Church, affected by the site of the proposed development.”

The Old High Church on the banks of the River Ness. Picture by Sandy McCook.

‘Developer’s images do not present full picture’

Mr Leakey has taken time as part of his objection to create what he calls a more realistic presentation of the proposed development.

His mock-ups, taken from the opposite side of the River Ness to the church, show the proposed development standing tall above its Academy Street surroundings.

The 28-year-old works at his family’s bookshop in Church Street, but his objection is on personal “heritage conservation grounds” and not on behalf of the business.

Mr Leakey believes others should be made aware of the image, and the potential impact the hotel could have.

He said: “I think it is in any applicant’s interest to present their development as favourably as possible.

“I did this for the general public of Inverness to show what it would look like without the distortion of a wide angled lens.

“I can’t claim that my visualisation is perfect – I don’t have access to all the elevation information for the site.

“But I believe within a reasonable margin of error it shows what it would look like from the river front.”

 

Bricks Group’s proposed Courtyard by Marriott on the site of Academy Street’s Ironworks music venue.

How has the developer responded?

Last year, an application for a hotel on the site was thrown out by councillors. 

Bricks said it has listened and believe the new proposal offers a “more attractive frontage with more of a civic presence”.

A spokesman said: “We have liaised fully with Highland Council planners over a considerable period of time, taking points on board in developing the new design.

“Mr Leakey is entitled to object but he is extremely inaccurate in saying our visual from Friars Lane is distorted.

“It was electronically modelled on a 3-D basis and is thus true and accurate.

How the proposed hotel will look from Academy Street

“Other issues he raises will be fully addressed by us at the planning meeting.

“We are content with our proposal.”

Highland Council’s south planning committee next meets on December 14.

