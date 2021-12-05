Police appeal after three people taken to hospital following A9 crash

Police are appealing for information after three people were taken to hospital following a crash near Dalwhinnie.

The incident happened on the A9 Inverness to Perth road at Craich, at about 6.30pm on Friday.

It involved three vehicles, a black Vauxhall Zafira, a red Audi A3 and a silver Volkswagon Touran.

Two men and one woman were taken to Raigmore Hospital, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Appeal for information

Now officers are asking anyone who saw the crash, or may have dashcam footage, to come forward.

Sergeant Neil MacDonald, of the roads unit, said: “Our inquiries into the cause of this crash are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time to please get in touch.

“In particular, we are keen to speak to anyone who saw the cars or who may have dashcam footage that can help with our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting reference 2819 of December 3.