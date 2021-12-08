Appeal launched for man last seen in Inverness city centre on November 30 By Ross Hempseed December 8, 2021, 8:35 pm Updated: December 8, 2021, 8:52 pm Ashley Hughes, who was last seen on November 30. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up An appeal has been launched for a man who was last seen in Inverness more than a week ago. Ashley Hughes, 33, was reported missing after having last been spotted on November 30 near his home on Union Street in the city centre. He is 5ft 5in, with long black hair and a pale complexion. Police are asking for anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting incident number PS 20211208-1029. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man attacked by teenager armed with weapon in Inverness Woman left shaken after being sexually assaulted in Inverness in early hours Urgent appeal to trace missing 92-year-old Frank Grant from Aberdeen Inverness teen Jessica Green reported missing