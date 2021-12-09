Man missing from Inverness for over a week found safe By Lauren Robertson December 9, 2021, 9:36 am [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man who hadn’t been seen in the Inverness area for over a week has been found safe. Ashley Hughes was reported missing after having not been seen since November 30. Police launched an appeal to the public to help them find the 33-year-old. Today, they announced that he has been found safe and well. Officers thanked the public for their help in sharing their appeal. We are pleased to report that Ashley Hughes, missing from Inverness, since 30 November, 2021 has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our post. Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Thursday, 9 December 2021 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Appeal launched for man last seen in Inverness city centre on November 30 Aberdeen man found seriously injured in block of flats Rescue under way for climber missing in Cairngorms amid avalanche warnings Police investigate after man, 46, found dead in Inverness