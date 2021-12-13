Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Inverness

Dalneigh Primary School in Inverness partially closed after roof damage

By David Mackay
December 13, 2021, 11:52 am Updated: December 13, 2021, 1:10 pm

Dalneigh Primary School in Inverness has been partially closed after a section of the roof became dislodged.

It is believed the material came loose in strong winds that swept across the Highland capital overnight.

Pictures on social media show a section of the roof appears to have folded over the side of the building.

Damage at Dalneigh Primary School in Inverness. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media
Damage at Dalneigh Primary School in Inverness. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media
Damage at Dalneigh Primary School in Inverness. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media
Damage at Dalneigh Primary School in Inverness. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

The school has confirmed on Facebook that some classes have been told to stay at home on Monday and complete lessons online.

The social media post reads: “The school will be closed to P3/4, P4, P5, P5/6, P6 and P7 due to the roof being damaged.

“Can these classes please log into to their Google classroom. The school is open to nursery, P1, P1/2, P2/3 and P3.

“There will be no breakfast club.”

Highland Council has been contacted to comment.

