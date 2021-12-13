Dalneigh Primary School in Inverness partially closed after roof damage By David Mackay December 13, 2021, 11:52 am Updated: December 13, 2021, 1:10 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dalneigh Primary School in Inverness has been partially closed after a section of the roof became dislodged. It is believed the material came loose in strong winds that swept across the Highland capital overnight. Pictures on social media show a section of the roof appears to have folded over the side of the building. The school has confirmed on Facebook that some classes have been told to stay at home on Monday and complete lessons online. The social media post reads: “The school will be closed to P3/4, P4, P5, P5/6, P6 and P7 due to the roof being damaged. “Can these classes please log into to their Google classroom. The school is open to nursery, P1, P1/2, P2/3 and P3. “There will be no breakfast club.” Highland Council has been contacted to comment. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Pupils at Inverness school isolating after Omicron case is discovered Highland primary school closed after suffering power outage and no heating Your school lunch menu this week: December 13 Weather: Full list of schools closed after first snow hits north and north-east while region still recovers from Storm Arwen