Dalneigh Primary School in Inverness partially closed after roof damage

Dalneigh Primary School in Inverness has been partially closed after a section of the roof became dislodged.

It is believed the material came loose in strong winds that swept across the Highland capital overnight.

Pictures on social media show a section of the roof appears to have folded over the side of the building.

The school has confirmed on Facebook that some classes have been told to stay at home on Monday and complete lessons online.

The social media post reads: “The school will be closed to P3/4, P4, P5, P5/6, P6 and P7 due to the roof being damaged.

“Can these classes please log into to their Google classroom. The school is open to nursery, P1, P1/2, P2/3 and P3.

“There will be no breakfast club.”

Highland Council has been contacted to comment.