Plans for ‘major green hydrogen plant’ unveiled for Inverness

Plans have been unveiled to build a green hydrogen production facility to power and decarbonise rail, bus and heavy goods transport around Inverness.

Scottish firm H2 Green, which recently announced similar plans for Shoreham Port, is behind the development, to be based at the former gas holder site of distribution firm SGN at the city’s rail depot.

The green hydrogen production, storage and distribution facility is expected to scale to eight tonnes of hydrogen per day and could service 800 heavy goods vehicles per day, cutting 30,000 tonnes of emissions annually.

H2 Green said Inverness’s location makes it a valuable and cost-effective route for widespread distribution, with local customers including aquaculture, hospitals and water treatment works.

