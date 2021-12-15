Third time lucky! New site could end seven-year wait and deliver Olympic standard bouldering wall to Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Inverness

Third time lucky! New site could end seven-year wait and deliver Olympic standard bouldering wall to Inverness

By Chris MacLennan
December 15, 2021, 6:00 am
Duncan McCallum of The Ledge who are hoping to take over the current Harveys store on Telford Street
Duncan McCallum of The Ledge who are hoping to take over the current Harveys store on Telford Street

Ambitious plans could bring Scotland’s first bouldering wall of Olympic standard to Inverness.

Proposed by The Ledge charity, the proposal would deliver a change of use of the current Harvey’s Furniture building on Telford Street.

Chief executive Duncan McCallum described the location as the charity’s “dream site”.

The Ledge has now formally had its planning application validated with hopes that this is “third time lucky”.

If approved, a cafe and shop would also be constructed as part of the climbing centre.

Mr McCallum said: “The response has been extraordinary. There is obviously a bit of pent up demand for something like this.

“It is a really good location. If we had to pick a dream site, with the fact it has got fantastic parking, it is almost on the A82 route out of town towards the north, this could be it.

“It also serves to help us deliver our social programme.”

Journey began in 2015

The Ledge first began exploring potential sites for the climbing centre back in 2015.

The creation of the centre was previously estimated to cost £3 million and is hoped to attract upwards of 50,000 visitors each year.

Two previous potential locations fell through for different reasons.

The first at Inverness Marina was shelved before a previous application on Lotland Street was rejected due to health and safety grounds on its close proximity to a petrol distribution centre.

However, Mr McCallum feels as if this could finally be the end of the near seven-year journey.

He added: “We first started looking quite seriously back in 2015.

“It was obvious then that the local facilities were being overwhelmed by the number of climbers and they were quite old.

“Even back then, it was fairly obvious that the city needed, as it was growing, a more modern facility. One that could adapt and change as the city grew and the demands of modern climbing grew.

“Then of course the Olympics happened and climbing became an Olympic sport in 2020 and will be again in Paris in 2024.

“With the new building we will be able to build an Olympic standard bouldering wall.

“There isn’t one linked to Mountaineering Scotland yet so we will definitely be working with elite coaches and route setters and all the elite teams.

“The other great advantage is that with the re-shifting of the emphasis of the building a bit more towards bouldering is that it has very few barriers to entry.

“It is brilliant for kids. It is brilliant for people who have never climbed before.”

The building is currently a furniture shop

If approved, the new centre could host national competitions as well as allowing climbers to reach their full potential.

He added: “Considering outdoor climbing is a huge part of what people do in the Highlands, we absolutely can’t ignore teaching people how to use ropes and how to lead properly.

“So we are going to have a mix of both.

“As it fits into a national plan, the emphasis for us will be on the elite bouldering side as well as community access to the facilities for training, engagement, mental health, welfare and disabled sport.”

‘Hopefully it is third time lucky’

Mr McCallum added: “Three months ago this one came onto our radar and we have been working with the owners probably since the middle of September.

“It has gone pretty quickly.

“The building is great. It is the right sort of size and it has got the right sort of infrastructure.

“We really have been very lucky to find this.

“First and foremost I think we are just relieved we have finally got something we can absolutely work with and deliver and we are looking forward to doing that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]