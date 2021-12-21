Inverness Victorian Market to breathe new life into city centre when completed in early 2022

An error occurred. Please try again.

The redevelopment of the historic Victorian Market on Academy Street in Inverness is set to bring new business opportunities to the city centre with completion hoped for early in the new year.

Highland Council authorised the £1.6million project to overhaul the old market hall in 2020 with work starting in January 2021.

The project will create 15 new retail spaces for local food and drink businesses.

The hall already houses 21 independent businesses including butchers, barbers, jewellers and cafes.

Due to the redevelopment, 14 traders were displaced who vented their anger at the Council by staging a protest against the works.

The project is one of several that are taking place across Inverness to entice visitors to the city.

The Inverness Castle project is also currently underway transforming the historic landmark into a modern tourist attraction.

As the Victorian Market is over 150-years-old there have been some interesting finds during the works.

Victorian Market manager, Jo Murray, said: “We expected to find some interesting things at the demolition stage of the build, and we were not disappointed. Following the last major piece of work done in 1967, we found a message in a bottle from a proud workman.

“In an empty quarter bottle of vodka, neatly buried underneath the floor, was a note written by J. T. T. Thomson, a mason from Shetland.

“The note reads ‘J. T. T. Thomson. Mason. Murness, Uyeasound, Unst, Shetland. Inverness address 40 Deny St. Age 41. Finished building and tiling 20.6.67.'”

Chairwoman of the Victorian Market Stakeholder Group, Isabelle Mackenzie, said: “This exciting new development is proceeding as planned.

“We have been in discussion with a variety of local businesses, who are keen to be part of this beloved city centre landmark.

“Having come through the difficulties of the last couple years, it’s encouraging to see so many local businesses confident to be at the heart of the rejuvenation of our city centre.

“We very much look forward to working in collaboration with them, to make the Market Hall a success that Inverness will be proud of.”