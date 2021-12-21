Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Inverness Victorian Market to breathe new life into city centre when completed in early 2022

By Ross Hempseed
December 21, 2021, 6:32 pm Updated: December 22, 2021, 9:55 am
Victorian Market

The redevelopment of the historic Victorian Market on Academy Street in Inverness is set to bring new business opportunities to the city centre with completion hoped for early in the new year.

Highland Council authorised the £1.6million project to overhaul the old market hall in 2020 with work starting in January 2021.

The project will create 15 new retail spaces for local food and drink businesses.

The hall already houses 21 independent businesses including butchers, barbers, jewellers and cafes.

Due to the redevelopment, 14 traders were displaced who vented their anger at the Council by staging a protest against the works.

Local traders made their anger known when the protested over the redevelopment. Picture by Sandy McCook.

The project is one of several that are taking place across Inverness to entice visitors to the city.

The Inverness Castle project is also currently underway transforming the historic landmark into a modern tourist attraction.

As the Victorian Market is over 150-years-old there have been some interesting finds during the works.

Victorian Market manager, Jo Murray, said: “We expected to find some interesting things at the demolition stage of the build, and we were not disappointed. Following the last major piece of work done in 1967, we found a message in a bottle from a proud workman.

Victorian Market development slated for completion in early 2022

“In an empty quarter bottle of vodka, neatly buried underneath the floor, was a note written by J. T. T. Thomson, a mason from Shetland.

“The note reads ‘J. T. T. Thomson. Mason. Murness, Uyeasound, Unst, Shetland. Inverness address 40 Deny St. Age 41. Finished building and tiling 20.6.67.'”

Chairwoman of the Victorian Market Stakeholder Group, Isabelle Mackenzie, said: “This exciting new development is proceeding as planned.

“We have been in discussion with a variety of local businesses, who are keen to be part of this beloved city centre landmark.

“Having come through the difficulties of the last couple years, it’s encouraging to see so many local businesses confident to be at the heart of the rejuvenation of our city centre.

“We very much look forward to working in collaboration with them, to make the Market Hall a success that Inverness will be proud of.”

