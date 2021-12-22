Man assaulted and robbed by man and woman in Inverness city centre

An error occurred. Please try again.

A 32-year-old man was robbed near Friars Bridge in Inverness city centre on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 3pm, a man was approached by another man and a woman on Huntly Street in Inverness.

The pair assaulted the victim and stole money from him before making off.

The male suspect is described as white and in his late 30s. He is also of stocky build and balding.

The female suspect is described as white with a gaunt appearance. She has short brown hair, a slim build and was wearing dark-coloured clothes at the time.

Officers are checking relevant CCTV for any additional information which could assist the investigation.

Detective Sergeant James Price said: “I am appealing to people who were in the area around the time of this incident to contact us. In particular, if any motorists have dashcam devices, please check the footage as it could prove helpful in our enquiries.

“Any small piece of information could prove significant so please do pass it on.”

If anyone has any information, they should call the police on 101, quoting incident number NN7500-21 of December 21 2021.

To report information anonymously, witnesses are urged to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.