Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Inverness

Man assaulted and robbed by man and woman in Inverness city centre

By Lauren Taylor
December 22, 2021, 10:47 pm Updated: December 22, 2021, 10:51 pm
Police are appealing for information after the man was robbed on Tuesday afternoon.
Police are appealing for information after the man was robbed on Tuesday afternoon.

A 32-year-old man was robbed near Friars Bridge in Inverness city centre on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 3pm, a man was approached by another man and a woman on Huntly Street in Inverness.

The pair assaulted the victim and stole money from him before making off.

The male suspect is described as white and in his late 30s. He is also of stocky build and balding.

The female suspect is described as white with a gaunt appearance. She has short brown hair, a slim build and was wearing dark-coloured clothes at the time.

Officers are checking relevant CCTV for any additional information which could assist the investigation.

Detective Sergeant James Price said: “I am appealing to people who were in the area around the time of this incident to contact us. In particular, if any motorists have dashcam devices, please check the footage as it could prove helpful in our enquiries.

“Any small piece of information could prove significant so please do pass it on.”

If anyone has any information, they should call the police on 101, quoting incident number NN7500-21 of December 21 2021.

To report information anonymously, witnesses are urged to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal