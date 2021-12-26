Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Inverness shoppers turn to retail park and online over high street for Boxing Day sales

By Ross Hempseed and Craig Munro
December 26, 2021, 7:19 pm
Shoppers on Inverness High Street.

Retailers in Inverness have said customers are turning away from the high street and towards the internet and the city’s retail park, as the busy post-Christmas shopping period begins.

On Boxing Day, there were relatively few shoppers to be seen on Inverness High Street compared to previous years.

While some people may be staying at home due to the coronavirus pandemic and new restrictions on gatherings and hospitality introduced on Sunday, the city’s shop owners suggested the decline was part of a larger trend.

Jack Stevens, the supervisor of the city centre Mountain Warehouse, said: “The High Street more of a pass-through place, while the retail park is a destination.

“More customers that would have shopped at the High Street shop are at the retail park now.”

Christmas shoppers in Inverness in 2018. Picture by Sandy McCook

Mr Stevens said the Mountain Warehouse store at Inverness Shopping Park was having a much better day – a situation he largely attributed to the free parking available there.

Indeed, the car park at the out-of-town retail area appeared very busy for Boxing Day, and a long queue of customers could be seen waiting outside JD Sports there.

However, Mr Stevens insisted that “the High Street will always have customers”.

Cars at Inverness Retail Park on Boxing Day.

Jennie Kane, the manager of Keepsakes in the city centre, was similarly optimistic about the stretch’s future.

Her branch of the shop – which also has stores in Pitlochry and Lomond Shores – only opened in April of this year, and for the last three weeks they have broken their sales records thanks to locals buying Christmas gifts.

She said: “We have had mostly tourists all day, which makes a change from the locals who make up around 75% of our normal business.”

The flow of customers was “amazing”, she said, taking into account the twin problems posed by those who prefer to shop online and the impact of the Covid pandemic.

New restrictions come into force on Boxing Day

From 5am on December 26 attendance at large events will be limited, which the government hopes will ease pressure on the emergency services as well as prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The new changes are:

  • All outdoor events, like football games, will be limited to 500 people
  • Indoor seated events will be limited to 200 people
  • Indoor standing events will be limited to 100 people

