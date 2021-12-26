Inverness shoppers turn to retail park and online over high street for Boxing Day sales

An error occurred. Please try again.

Retailers in Inverness have said customers are turning away from the high street and towards the internet and the city’s retail park, as the busy post-Christmas shopping period begins.

On Boxing Day, there were relatively few shoppers to be seen on Inverness High Street compared to previous years.

While some people may be staying at home due to the coronavirus pandemic and new restrictions on gatherings and hospitality introduced on Sunday, the city’s shop owners suggested the decline was part of a larger trend.

Jack Stevens, the supervisor of the city centre Mountain Warehouse, said: “The High Street more of a pass-through place, while the retail park is a destination.

“More customers that would have shopped at the High Street shop are at the retail park now.”

Mr Stevens said the Mountain Warehouse store at Inverness Shopping Park was having a much better day – a situation he largely attributed to the free parking available there.

Indeed, the car park at the out-of-town retail area appeared very busy for Boxing Day, and a long queue of customers could be seen waiting outside JD Sports there.

However, Mr Stevens insisted that “the High Street will always have customers”.

Jennie Kane, the manager of Keepsakes in the city centre, was similarly optimistic about the stretch’s future.

Her branch of the shop – which also has stores in Pitlochry and Lomond Shores – only opened in April of this year, and for the last three weeks they have broken their sales records thanks to locals buying Christmas gifts.

She said: “We have had mostly tourists all day, which makes a change from the locals who make up around 75% of our normal business.”

The flow of customers was “amazing”, she said, taking into account the twin problems posed by those who prefer to shop online and the impact of the Covid pandemic.

