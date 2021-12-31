Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NHS Highland restricting visits in Inverness hospitals due to spike in Covid cases

By Lauren Taylor
December 31, 2021, 5:01 pm Updated: December 31, 2021, 5:31 pm
Essentially only visiting has been introduced to Raigmore Hospital.
NHS Highland has restricted visiting at their hospitals in Inverness in an attempt to reduce the risk of Covid to patients and staff.

Only essential visitors are now allowed to visit patients in Raigmore Hospital and New Craigs Hospital.

The health board said that a number of wards in both hospitals have been forced to close over the last few weeks due to the increase in Covid cases.

Three wards are closed at Raigmore Hospital – 4A, 4C, and 6C – meanwhile ward 7A reopened today.

New Craigs Hospital in Inverness.

The Morlich/Maree ward at New Craigs has also been closed.

NHS Highland announced earlier that almost half of their care homes have been forced to close following the spike in cases.

According to Boyd Peters, the health board’s medical director, the ward closures have had a “knock-on effect” on bed capacity. He also explained that the increasing levels of Covid have significantly impacted staffing levels.

Safely staffing wards and improving bed capacity

He said: “We have not reached this decision lightly and recognise that this could cause a great deal of concern and anxiety for patients and their loved ones during this time.

“However, we believe the move to essential visiting across both hospitals will help us reduce the spread of Covid and maximise our ability to safely staff our wards and improve bed capacity over the bank holiday weekend and beyond.

“If your visit is essential, please contact the ward your relative or loved one is in, and the staff will support you with arrangements.”

The measures will be reviewed on a regular basis as the NHS learns more about the Omicron variant every day.

Mr Peters is urging those planning to visit loved ones in hospital to take a lateral flow test before and asks anyone displaying symptoms to stay at home.

He added: “We are grateful to the public for your ongoing co-operation and understanding. If you are visiting the hospital, please ensure that you wash your hands or use hand sanitizer before you go onto the ward or department and as you leave the hospital.”

