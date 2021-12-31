NHS Highland restricting visits in Inverness hospitals due to spike in Covid cases

An error occurred. Please try again.

NHS Highland has restricted visiting at their hospitals in Inverness in an attempt to reduce the risk of Covid to patients and staff.

Only essential visitors are now allowed to visit patients in Raigmore Hospital and New Craigs Hospital.

The health board said that a number of wards in both hospitals have been forced to close over the last few weeks due to the increase in Covid cases.

Three wards are closed at Raigmore Hospital – 4A, 4C, and 6C – meanwhile ward 7A reopened today.

The Morlich/Maree ward at New Craigs has also been closed.

NHS Highland announced earlier that almost half of their care homes have been forced to close following the spike in cases.

According to Boyd Peters, the health board’s medical director, the ward closures have had a “knock-on effect” on bed capacity. He also explained that the increasing levels of Covid have significantly impacted staffing levels.

Safely staffing wards and improving bed capacity

He said: “We have not reached this decision lightly and recognise that this could cause a great deal of concern and anxiety for patients and their loved ones during this time.

“However, we believe the move to essential visiting across both hospitals will help us reduce the spread of Covid and maximise our ability to safely staff our wards and improve bed capacity over the bank holiday weekend and beyond.

“If your visit is essential, please contact the ward your relative or loved one is in, and the staff will support you with arrangements.”

The measures will be reviewed on a regular basis as the NHS learns more about the Omicron variant every day.

Mr Peters is urging those planning to visit loved ones in hospital to take a lateral flow test before and asks anyone displaying symptoms to stay at home.

He added: “We are grateful to the public for your ongoing co-operation and understanding. If you are visiting the hospital, please ensure that you wash your hands or use hand sanitizer before you go onto the ward or department and as you leave the hospital.”