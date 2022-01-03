Man charged after woman sexually assaulted in Inverness

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man is expected to appear in court today in connection with a sexual assault in Inverness.

Police issued an appeal for information after a 35-year-old was assaulted in the Brown Street area of the city on November 24.

At the time, they said the victim was shaken but uninjured following the incident, which happened at about 2.15am.

She and a friend managed to chase her attacker away.

Police have today confirmed a 39-year-old has now been charged.

He is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today.