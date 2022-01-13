Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Inverness father raises concerns over Hermes backlog as he waits for five parcels sat at depot

By Sean McAngus
January 13, 2022, 5:00 pm
Mike Kendrick has raised concerns over Hermes continuing to accept deliveries despite its huge backlog.
An Inverness father has questioned why Hermes keeps accepting delivery jobs in the Highland capital despite its depot facing a backlog.

Last month, a shortage of delivery drivers across the country was “being exacerbated” by staff absences caused by Covid, according to the courier service.

This came as hundreds of Skye and Inverness residents were left frustrated waiting for deliveries ahead of Christmas.

Waiting for five parcels sitting at depot

Mike Kendrick is waiting for five parcels that are currently sat in the Inverness depot.

One parcel from Amazon containing sticky labels, hand soap, fabric conditioner and coconut milk has sat in the depot since December 3, 2021.

Inverness father Mike Kendrick has raised concerns.

He said: “I’m waiting for five parcels and all are showing they are at Inverness depot.

“The longest one there for me has been since the beginning of December.

“What makes it worse is that I’ve ordered from companies in the past couple of days and Hermes are still accepting and shipping parcels to Inverness.

“Yet they are not being delivered.

“I would be willing to pick them up from depot if I had to.

I appreciate they may have real issues due to a lack of staff, in which case they should no longer be accepting deliveries for Inverness until they’ve sorted the mess out.”

Mike Kendrick

“My son Ben is also waiting for five parcels which vary from a suitcase to gifts for people he is seeing when he departs for the USA on Friday.

Communication woes

The 51-year-old said that he has tried several times to contact Hermes to solve the problems.

He added: “I have tried to contact Hermes on a number of occasions.

“There is no contact details for the Inverness depot and you struggle to find a number.

“You get an automation service which isn’t helpful.

Hermes.

“They also say there is a major backlog so I’m not sure when the parcels will arrive.”

Hermes response

A spokesman for the courier said they are still working to address delays.

He said: “We are continuing to experience some delays in the area as a result of the impact of Covid but the vast majority of our deliveries are unaffected.

“We apologise for any inconvenience, our team will contact Mr Kendrick.

“Anyone experiencing delivery issues should contact their retailer in the first instance who will in turn contact Hermes.”

