Busy Inverness junction to be closed for three nights for broadband works

A busy Inverness junction will be closed for three nights while work to bring faster internet to the city is carried out.

Henderson Road will be shut from its junction with Longman Road from tomorrow until Saturday, between 8pm and 5am.

Turning restrictions will be imposed as BT Openreach engineers carry out upgrades in the area.

Drivers face a mile-long diversion via Henderson Road, Lotland Place, Cromwell Road and Harbour Road before rejoining Longman Road – which forms part of the A82 Dalnottar to Inverness trunk road.

The closure will prevent motorists from being able to turn left or right from Henderson Road onto Longman Road.

Drivers will also be unable to turn left from the Longman onto Henderson Road.