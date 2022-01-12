Busy Inverness junction to be closed for three nights for broadband works By Michelle Henderson January 12, 2022, 5:46 pm Updated: January 12, 2022, 5:55 pm Turning restrictions will remain in place overnight from Thursday between Longman Road and Henderson Road in Inverness. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A busy Inverness junction will be closed for three nights while work to bring faster internet to the city is carried out. Henderson Road will be shut from its junction with Longman Road from tomorrow until Saturday, between 8pm and 5am. Turning restrictions will be imposed as BT Openreach engineers carry out upgrades in the area. Henderson Road will be closed at its junction with Longman Road between 8pm until 5am from Thursday for a period of three nights. Drivers face a mile-long diversion via Henderson Road, Lotland Place, Cromwell Road and Harbour Road before rejoining Longman Road – which forms part of the A82 Dalnottar to Inverness trunk road. The closure will prevent motorists from being able to turn left or right from Henderson Road onto Longman Road. Drivers will also be unable to turn left from the Longman onto Henderson Road. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal £170,000 road resurfacing works planned for A96 near Keith Here’s where you can see Santa making his way around Inverness on his brand new sleigh Weekend court roll – our round-up of the most-read cases of the week Westbound A96 to close at Thainstone for three days for resurfacing works