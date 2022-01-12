Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Busy Inverness junction to be closed for three nights for broadband works

By Michelle Henderson
January 12, 2022, 5:46 pm Updated: January 12, 2022, 5:55 pm
Turning restrictions will remain in place overnight from Thursday between Longman Road and Henderson Road in Inverness.
A busy Inverness junction will be closed for three nights while work to bring faster internet to the city is carried out.

Henderson Road will be shut from its junction with Longman Road from tomorrow until Saturday, between 8pm and 5am.

Turning restrictions will be imposed as BT Openreach engineers carry out upgrades in the area.

Henderson Road will be closed at its junction with Longman Road between 8pm until 5am from Thursday for a period of three nights.

Drivers face a mile-long diversion via Henderson Road, Lotland Place, Cromwell Road and Harbour Road before rejoining Longman Road – which forms part of the A82 Dalnottar to Inverness trunk road.

The closure will prevent motorists from being able to turn left or right from Henderson Road onto Longman Road.

Drivers will also be unable to turn left from the Longman onto Henderson Road.

