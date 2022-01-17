Visitor restrictions at Raigmore Hospital ease in most wards

Officials at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness have confirmed that they are moving back to level one visiting restrictions.

This means that two people will now be able to visit patients in most wards.

People are still being urged to take a lateral flow test before going to the hospital and to avoid visiting if they or anyone in their household has tested positive for Covid.

Staff at the hospital are pleased with this recent change, but have stressed the fact that the virus still poses a threat to the running of Raigmore.

Evelyn Gray, associate nurse director in acute medicine, said: “We know just how difficult it is for everyone involved when visiting restrictions are put in place and I am pleased that we have been able to move Raigmore Hospital back to level one visiting.

“I must stress, however, that the risk of Covid cannot be ignored. We are taking a cautious approach with this and ask that visitors should still liaise with the ward to ensure arrangements are agreed before they come in to visit.”

Despite this change, Ward 7C is still only open to essential visitors due to a “small number” of Covid cases on the ward.

No matter what area of the hospital they are visiting, people are asked to wear face masks at all times and use hand sanitiser before and after entering the building.