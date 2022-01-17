Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Visitor restrictions at Raigmore Hospital ease in most wards

By Lauren Robertson
January 17, 2022, 5:58 pm Updated: January 17, 2022, 6:00 pm
The entrance to Raigmore Hospitall
Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Officials at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness have confirmed that they are moving back to level one visiting restrictions.

This means that two people will now be able to visit patients in most wards.

People are still being urged to take a lateral flow test before going to the hospital and to avoid visiting if they or anyone in their household has tested positive for Covid.

Staff at the hospital are pleased with this recent change, but have stressed the fact that the virus still poses a threat to the running of Raigmore.

Evelyn Gray, associate nurse director in acute medicine, said: “We know just how difficult it is for everyone involved when visiting restrictions are put in place and I am pleased that we have been able to move Raigmore Hospital back to level one visiting.

“I must stress, however, that the risk of Covid cannot be ignored. We are taking a cautious approach with this and ask that visitors should still liaise with the ward to ensure arrangements are agreed before they come in to visit.”

Despite this change, Ward 7C is still only open to essential visitors due to a “small number” of Covid cases on the ward.

No matter what area of the hospital they are visiting, people are asked to wear face masks at all times and use hand sanitiser before and after entering the building.

