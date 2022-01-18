Lorry pictured on its side after leaving road on A82 near Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One lane of the A82 south of Inverness has been closed by police after a lorry left the road.

Police were called to the scene, near the Farm Ness shop, at around 11.30am.

The driver of the Eddie Stobart lorry is reported to be uninjured.

The southbound lane of the road was reopened around an hour and a half after the incident, but the road remains closed northbound.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a lorry that had gone off the A82 south of Inverness at around 11.30am.

“There are no reports of any injuries. One lane is open and traffic is being managed, with recovery for the vehicle arranged.”