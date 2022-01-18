Lorry pictured on its side after leaving road on A82 near Inverness By Craig Munro January 18, 2022, 1:30 pm Updated: January 18, 2022, 2:14 pm The lorry on its side. Picture by Sandy McCook [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up One lane of the A82 south of Inverness has been closed by police after a lorry left the road. Police were called to the scene, near the Farm Ness shop, at around 11.30am. The driver of the Eddie Stobart lorry is reported to be uninjured. The southbound lane of the road was reopened around an hour and a half after the incident, but the road remains closed northbound. UPDATE❗️⌚️13:05#A82 – southbound is now open at Farm Ness. Northbound remains closed.#TakeCare when passing.@NWTrunkRoads @HighlandCouncil pic.twitter.com/3Fx0bDd12h — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 18, 2022 A police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a lorry that had gone off the A82 south of Inverness at around 11.30am. “There are no reports of any injuries. One lane is open and traffic is being managed, with recovery for the vehicle arranged.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal ‘Anyone who goes out on that road never knows if they are coming home’: Gran who lost whole family in A82 crash demands action Learner driver jailed after shocking 130mph police chase along the A9 Woman injured in one-car crash on A90 near Stonehaven Lorry driver charged after allegedly driving wrong way on A9