The only way is up! Joy as planning permission granted to bring Scotland’s first Olympic standard bouldering wall to Inverness

Inverness is set to become the host of Scotland’s first Olympic standard bouldering wall after planning permission for a climbing centre was granted by Highland Council.

Lodged by The Ledge charity, the project will deliver a climbing facility, retail unit and cafe, while also providing a base for the charity’s community work.

The new facility is to be constructed within the Harvey’s Furniture building on Telford Street.

The climbing centre is anticipated to boost the local economy by £1 million each year.

Charity bosses also say it will help create up to 40 full-time equivalent jobs.

‘This is the start of the real work’

Chief executive Duncan McCallum said: “We are super pleased.

“It is always a funny thing with planning permission. Although we know that Highland Council and all our funders are very supportive, you never really know what happens in the planning process.

“The will has always been there. The first two projects didn’t work out but this one is perfect.

“There are a couple of tiny restrictions but they are something we can live with.

“It is really good.

“This is the start of the real work, according to Alasdair our chief financial officer.”

The project’s overall cost has previously been quoted at around £3 million.

The Ledge will now work to pull together funding, with sportscotland and Highlands and Islands Enterprise already signalling their intent to support the project.

Approval from Highland Council planners brings an end a search of more than seven years after efforts first began in October 2014.

The charity is now looking forward to developing its “dream site”.

Timing couldn’t be better

Mr McCallum added: “It is always hard when you are constantly putting out lots of energy into different projects and if they don’t come off then you need to pick yourself up and dust yourself off and go again and regain that energy and enthusiasm to start something.

“I don’t have to do that any longer.

“Now we have to deliver the project for the city and that is a completely different challenge.

“It is one we are looking forward to.

“We are extremely happy this has happened now, the timing couldn’t be better for us.

“Now, we take a big deep breath and pull up the tight working trousers and get on with it.

“There is a huge amount to do from this point on. But at least we know we have got a secure building and the backers behind us.

“It is tremendous news.”

Facility will fill gap

The new facility will benefit from the existing infrastructure at the Telford Street building, however, new changing and showering facilities will need to be built.

The Ledge say the most complicated part of the project will come as the tender is put out for the climbing wall and its design.

Mr McCallum added: “This is something that the climbing population have been crying out for for nearly 15 years.

“It fills a massive facilities gap in the Highlands.

“Not only will it be an Olympic standard bouldering wall, we are also putting in a lead facility, teaching people lead climbs both indoors and outdoors and we are looking to start an outdoor sports programme as well.”

Charitable work will be ‘huge motivating factor’

Mr McCallum says the real benefit will come once the sociable aspect of the project gets underway.

He concluded: “I think the principle reason people want to see it open is there is absolutely a need in the Highlands for a modern climbing wall project.

“No funding comes to a sports project in Scotland these days without having community benefit attached. Once we are open, we will be really focusing on the community benefit of the project.

“The charitable aspects of the project moving on from when we open will be a huge motivating factor for the whole team.

“We will be supporting youth at risk, disabled sport and then working through some mental health programmes with various charities and the NHS in the Highlands.

“That has very far and wide reaching implications for people in terms of health and wellbeing.”

A crowdfunding campaign will launch in Spring as the charity also seeks to bring on board employees.

The facility is hoped to be operational by late October.

