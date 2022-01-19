TGI Fridays considering opening takeaway restaurant in Inverness following Dundee ‘world-first’ announcement

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fridays has revealed potential plans to open new takeaway outlets across Scotland – with Inverness on the list of possible locations.

It comes after Dundee was chosen as the ‘world-first’ location for the takeaway arm of their operation.

The restaurant chain, which recently dropped the TGI from its iconic name and logo, has said it is considering opening more takeaway restaurants in Inverness, Edinburgh and Glasgow dependent on the success of the new Dundee venture.

Inverness is not currently served by a Fridays.

If anyone living there wants to visit the American-style eatery, they currently face an over 80 mile trip to the Union Square location in Aberdeen.

However, if plans go ahead in the Highland city, local fans of the chain can look forward to enjoying favourites including glazed chicken strips and fully stacked burgers from the comfort of their own home.

‘Fridays and Go’

The company has named the new takeaway restaurant concept Fridays and Go, and it is expected they would take a similar form in whatever city they were rolled out to.

There will be no alcohol sold, but customers will be able to enjoy a whole new restaurant experience with touch screen ordering and a delivery service.

Robert B. Cook, Fridays chief executive, told The Courier: “We are always looking to offer customers new experiences under the Fridays umbrella.

“Fridays and Go will deliver our best ever food at speed for customers on the move, with the iconic Fridays experience remaining a constant.

“We can’t wait to launch this new concept and continue to spread that Fridays feeling further across the UK and particularly in Scotland.”