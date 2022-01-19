Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
TGI Fridays considering opening takeaway restaurant in Inverness following Dundee ‘world-first’ announcement

By Lauren Robertson
January 19, 2022, 3:57 pm Updated: January 19, 2022, 5:50 pm
The new TGI Fridays takeaway restaurant in Dundee. Could we see similar signs in Inverness soon?
Fridays has revealed potential plans to open new takeaway outlets across Scotland – with Inverness on the list of possible locations.

It comes after Dundee was chosen as the ‘world-first’ location for the takeaway arm of their operation.

The restaurant chain, which recently dropped the TGI from its iconic name and logo, has said it is considering opening more takeaway restaurants in Inverness, Edinburgh and Glasgow dependent on the success of the new Dundee venture.

Inverness is not currently served by a Fridays.

If anyone living there wants to visit the American-style eatery, they currently face an over 80 mile trip to the Union Square location in Aberdeen.

However, if plans go ahead in the Highland city, local fans of the chain can look forward to enjoying favourites including glazed chicken strips and fully stacked burgers from the comfort of their own home.

‘Fridays and Go’

The company has named the new takeaway restaurant concept Fridays and Go, and it is expected they would take a similar form in whatever city they were rolled out to.

There will be no alcohol sold, but customers will be able to enjoy a whole new restaurant experience with touch screen ordering and a delivery service.

Robert B. Cook, Fridays chief executive, told The Courier: “We are always looking to offer customers new experiences under the Fridays umbrella.

“Fridays and Go will deliver our best ever food at speed for customers on the move, with the iconic Fridays experience remaining a constant.

“We can’t wait to launch this new concept and continue to spread that Fridays feeling further across the UK and particularly in Scotland.”

