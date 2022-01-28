Two Inverness streets to shut as work to revamp former department store continues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two Inverness city centre streets will shut on Sunday as work to redevelop a former department store gathers pace.

Work is ongoing to turn the former Arnott’s building into a “centrepiece” retail and residential development.

The project – which is the biggest since the extension of the Eastgate Centre – will create six new shops.

Now a mobile crane will be brought in over the weekend for the next stage of works.

As a result, Union Street and Church Street will be closed from 7am on Sunday until 10pm on Monday.

Union Street will be closed between its junction with Academy Street and its junction with Drummond Street.

Traffic will be prohibited from turning left or right into Union Street from Millburn Road, Academy Street and Chapel Street.

Highland Council has said while the closure is in place, site investigation and repair works will be carried out on Church Street next to the Co-op.

Church Street will be closed between its junction with Union Street and its junction with Queensgate.