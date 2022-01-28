Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two Inverness streets to shut as work to revamp former department store continues

By Louise Glen
January 28, 2022, 2:20 pm
Road closures in Inverness. Picture supplied by Highland Council.
Two Inverness city centre streets will shut on Sunday as work to redevelop a former department store gathers pace.

Work is ongoing to turn the former Arnott’s building into a “centrepiece” retail and residential development.

The project – which is the biggest since the extension of the Eastgate Centre – will create six new shops.

Now a mobile crane will be brought in over the weekend for the next stage of works.

As a result, Union Street and Church Street will be closed from 7am on Sunday until 10pm on Monday.

Union Street  will be closed between its junction with Academy Street and its junction with Drummond Street.

Artist impression of the Union Street development in Inverness, where Arnotts once was.

Traffic will be prohibited from turning left or right into Union Street from Millburn Road, Academy Street and Chapel Street.

Highland Council has said while the closure is in place, site investigation and repair works will be carried out on Church Street next to the Co-op.

Church Street will be closed between its junction with Union Street and its junction with Queensgate.

