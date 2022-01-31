SJ England: Thousands donated as tragic Inverness dancer’s legacy lives on

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The brother of 29-year-old Inverness dancer SJ England says her legacy will live on thanks to the thousands of pounds raised in her memory.

Sarah Jane – better known as SJ – went missing earlier this month while out walking.

Police later broke the news to mum Lynn Robertson and brother Nick that the former Charleston Academy student was found dead in an area where the family regularly walked.

“The only thing we really know is that our beautiful, vibrant, loving girl won’t be coming home. And we’re broken,” said Lynn, speaking at the time.

Then, in paying tribute to his sister and ‘soulmate’ Nick added: “We don’t want anyone to assume anything. Because the truth is we don’t have all the answers yet, and we may never get them.

“And we want to protect our 10-year-old sister, Katie, who is grieving, from unwanted comments and assumptions.”

Legacy of Love

However, SJ’s family made sure their “beautiful, vibrant girl” was remembered for the caring young woman who aspired to help others.

At her funeral on Wednesday, January 19, friends and loved ones donated to Mikeysline and the Highland Hospice Crocus Group.

Now brother Nick has shared that a total of £2,850 was raised.

This will be split between the two charities close to the family’s heart.

He said: “We can’t believe how much was raised. We’re really delighted by it.

“We want to thank everyone for their generosity. It means the world to us to know that SJ’s legacy lives on by helping others.”

‘She’s in the smiles’

Halde Pottinger acted as celebrant at SJ’s funeral.

He said: “It was obvious very very quickly that SJ wasn’t in that coffin.

“She was in the smiles, in the laughter, in the loving glances, the tears and the hugs.

“And she was in the stories, the banter, the craic, the music, the songs and the history.

“With the incredible impact this girl has had on so many, it’s impossible that she’ll not be there in the future too!”

Nick added: “Thanks again to everyone who donated. It means so much.”