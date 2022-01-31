Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
SJ England: Thousands donated as tragic Inverness dancer’s legacy lives on

By Lindsay Bruce
January 31, 2022, 5:00 pm
SJ England.

The brother of 29-year-old Inverness dancer SJ England says her legacy will live on thanks to the thousands of pounds raised in her memory.

Sarah Jane – better known as SJ – went missing earlier this month while out walking.

Police later broke the news to mum Lynn Robertson and brother Nick that the former Charleston Academy student was found dead in an area where the family regularly walked.

Thousands of pounds donated in memory of Inverness dancer SJ England.

“The only thing we really know is that our beautiful, vibrant, loving girl won’t be coming home. And we’re broken,” said Lynn, speaking at the time.

Then, in paying tribute to his sister and ‘soulmate’ Nick added: “We don’t want anyone to assume anything. Because the truth is we don’t have all the answers yet, and we may never get them.

“And we want to protect our 10-year-old sister, Katie, who is grieving, from unwanted comments and assumptions.”

Legacy of Love

However, SJ’s family made sure their “beautiful, vibrant girl” was remembered for the caring young woman who aspired to help others.

At her funeral on Wednesday, January 19, friends and loved ones donated to Mikeysline and the Highland Hospice Crocus Group.

Now brother Nick has shared that a total of £2,850 was raised.

This will be split between the two charities close to the family’s heart.

Nick England and his sister SJ shown in happier times.

He said: “We can’t believe how much was raised. We’re really delighted by it.

“We want to thank everyone for their generosity. It means the world to us to know that SJ’s legacy lives on by helping others.”

‘She’s in the smiles’

Halde Pottinger acted as celebrant at SJ’s funeral.

He said: “It was obvious very very quickly that SJ wasn’t in that coffin.

“She was in the smiles, in the laughter, in the loving glances, the tears and the hugs.

“And she was in the stories, the banter, the craic, the music, the songs and the history.

SJ England.

“With the incredible impact this girl has had on so many, it’s impossible that she’ll not be there in the future too!”

Nick added: “Thanks again to everyone who donated. It means so much.”

