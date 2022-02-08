Inverness Bid names new chief executive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Inverness

Inverness Bid names new chief executive

By Louise Glen
February 8, 2022, 12:01 am
Mike Evans.
Mike Evans.

Inverness Bid has appointed a new chief executive.

The business improvement company said that Mike Evans, an accountant with business interests both locally and nationally, had been appointed to the post.

Mr Evans has served on the boards of both NHS Highland and the Port of Cromarty Firth, and replaces retiring chief executive Mike Smith.

He took up his post this week, and said he is looking forward to getting out and about to meet businesses and key stakeholders in the city.

Inverness Bid chairman Peter Strachan said: “The board would like thank Mike Smith for his great service to Inverness.”

Mr Smith is retiring after almost 12 years in the role.

Mr Strachan added: “He leaves a legacy of numerous improvements and his passion for the city and support for local businesses is unparalleled.

“I am personally delighted that Mike has agreed to stay on in an advisory role to support Bid as we help the city recover from the considerable challenges of the past two years.

“I welcome Mike Evans to the new role and the board is looking forward to working with him to continue to deliver the Bid’s vision for a vibrant Inverness city centre.”

 

