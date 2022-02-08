Inverness Bid names new chief executive

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness Bid has appointed a new chief executive.

The business improvement company said that Mike Evans, an accountant with business interests both locally and nationally, had been appointed to the post.

Mr Evans has served on the boards of both NHS Highland and the Port of Cromarty Firth, and replaces retiring chief executive Mike Smith.

He took up his post this week, and said he is looking forward to getting out and about to meet businesses and key stakeholders in the city.

Inverness Bid chairman Peter Strachan said: “The board would like thank Mike Smith for his great service to Inverness.”

Mr Smith is retiring after almost 12 years in the role.

Mr Strachan added: “He leaves a legacy of numerous improvements and his passion for the city and support for local businesses is unparalleled.

“I am personally delighted that Mike has agreed to stay on in an advisory role to support Bid as we help the city recover from the considerable challenges of the past two years.

“I welcome Mike Evans to the new role and the board is looking forward to working with him to continue to deliver the Bid’s vision for a vibrant Inverness city centre.”