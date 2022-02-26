Delight as commitment given to introduce 20mph signs at Inverness primary school

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Flashing 20mph signs will be installed outside an Inverness school after parents backed the move.

The traffic calming measures will be in place outside Milton of Leys Primary School.

Inverness South councillor Ken Gowans welcomed confirmation from Highland Council after lobbying for the change following concern from parents.

The school, which has a roll of around 350 pupils, will also hold an internal competition to create the design of banners to be hung on the school gates urging drivers to proceed with caution in the area.

A speed reduction is also being considered nearby for the Balvonie area.

‘At long last’

Mr Gowans said: “At long last we have finally agreed to implement safety measures at Milton of Leys Primary School.

“I am delighted that Highland Council’s roads team have agreed to this. I am also grateful with the support received from head teacher Robert Gill.

“This will I hope ensure the safety of our young people around the school and will put parent’s minds at ease.”

Parents concern brought about change

The traffic calming measures come after parents were surveyed on the proposal. More than 100 signalled that they believed it would be a good idea.

The measures will not be introduced immediately.

Design work and consultation with the parent council is required, before a statutory 28-day public consultation is held.

All in, councillor Gowans reckons the signs should be in place within eight weeks.

Other measures being proposed around the school include the use of cardboard police officers to act as a deterrent to speeders.

Process has begun

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “The council’s road safety team are undertaking the work required to provide a part time 20mph limit outside Milton of Leys Primary School.

“This is a systematic process that requires detailed design and statutory consultation to be undertaken as it is a legally enforceable part time speed limit that is being promoted in this area.

“Timescales are very dependent on how each stage of the statutory process goes however be assured that we are currently progressing this.”