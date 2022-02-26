Delight as commitment given to introduce 20mph signs at Inverness primary school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Delight as commitment given to introduce 20mph signs at Inverness primary school

By Chris MacLennan
February 26, 2022, 6:00 am
New speed signs have been installed on Milton of Leys Road in Inverness and a part-time 20mph zone will follow.
Flashing 20mph signs will be installed outside an Inverness school after parents backed the move.

The traffic calming measures will be in place outside Milton of Leys Primary School.

Inverness South councillor Ken Gowans welcomed confirmation from Highland Council after lobbying for the change following concern from parents.

A 20mph speed limit could be implemented outside Milton of Leys Primary School

The school, which has a roll of around 350 pupils, will also hold an internal competition to create the design of banners to be hung on the school gates urging drivers to proceed with caution in the area.

A speed reduction is also being considered nearby for the Balvonie area.

‘At long last’

Mr Gowans said: “At long last we have finally agreed to implement safety measures at Milton of Leys Primary School.

“I am delighted that Highland Council’s roads team have agreed to this. I am also grateful with the support received from head teacher Robert Gill.

“This will I hope ensure the safety of our young people around the school and will put parent’s minds at ease.”

Councillor Ken Gowans has welcomed the latest traffic calming measures

Parents concern brought about change

The traffic calming measures come after parents were surveyed on the proposal. More than 100 signalled that they believed it would be a good idea.

The measures will not be introduced immediately.

Design work and consultation with the parent council is required, before a statutory 28-day public consultation is held.

All in, councillor Gowans reckons the signs should be in place within eight weeks.

Other measures being proposed around the school include the use of cardboard police officers to act as a deterrent to speeders.

Process has begun

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “The council’s road safety team are undertaking the work required to provide a part time 20mph limit outside Milton of Leys Primary School.

“This is a systematic process that requires detailed design and statutory consultation to be undertaken as it is a legally enforceable part time speed limit that is being promoted in this area.

“Timescales are very dependent on how each stage of the statutory process goes however be assured that we are currently progressing this.”

