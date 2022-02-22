‘There are so many people who need help – we just can not keep up’: Inverness charity working with deprived families struggling to cope

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘There are so many people who need help – we just can not keep up’: Inverness charity working with deprived families struggling to cope

By Louise Glen
February 22, 2022, 7:34 pm Updated: February 22, 2022, 7:35 pm
To go with story by Louise Glen. RokzKool Charity in Inverness are searching for a fundraiser. Picture shows; RokzKool. Merkinch, Inverness.. Supplied by RokzKool Date; Unknown
To go with story by Louise Glen. RokzKool Charity in Inverness are searching for a fundraiser. Picture shows; RokzKool. Merkinch, Inverness.. Supplied by RokzKool Date; Unknown

A charity that works with some of Inverness’ most deprived families has said it will need more help if it is to continue its work.

Since the pandemic Merkinch-based Rokzkool Academy, has been supporting families with food and training.

But as the pandemic subsides, a cost of living crisis has seen a continued need for the support the charity gives to families.

Initially an organisation that delivered music workshops in schools – the pandemic meant that all its workshops had to stop, and it had to quickly diversify.

Co-founders Rod Shannon and Kay Ewen realised many of the Inverness families it had supported before the pandemic still needed help. And they set out to see what they could do.

Mr Shannon said: “Due to Covid all of our workshops came to an abrupt stop. This was a blow for us and for the pupils and schools we work with.

RokzKool is based in Merkinch, Inverness.

Group to support young people and their families

Rokzkool Academy was formed out of a need to support young people in Inverness, with a focus on improving quality of life through encouraging engagement in activities including education, food, music, outdoor skills and arts.

“The onset of the pandemic meant the charity had to diversify to be able to react to the plethora of community needs.”

Mr Shannon continued: “In Merkinch we were already working with approximately 20 families who were reliant, but thriving on our support.

“We felt it was crucial to keep connected and supporting these families. While working out of an NHS base we offered not only somewhere safe to come, but there was a breakfast club, cookery lessons, arts and crafts.

“Cookery sessions meant those taking part had a good hot lunch. Because Rokzkool was signed up to Neighbourly and Fareshare we have been able to access food to support families and individuals.

Demand is increasing

“The activities have been well received by children and young people and we have seen an increase in our numbers signing up for outings, music session and training opportunities.”

While working out of the Trinity Church – the charity managed to support many struggling families a – delivering around 800 meals a month.

Yesterday it was revealed Trinity Church may be closed.

Food box deliveries have become part of Rokzkool’s offer and at the height of the pandemic they were delivering to 200 households a month.

Mr Shannon added: ‘This is not something we had ever set out to do and it has come about by the overwhelming unmet need from the area’

Rokzkool is hopes to attract professional fundraising officer, and for more volunteers to come forward.

‘Vital’ work must continue

One of the projects the group offers is gardening.

Ms Ewen said the work is “vital” to continue to support families who are struggling.

The former training and development manager, said: “While Rokzkool will never close while someone is in need, the group is starting to struggle to meet needs with our limited resources

“Our group works with families who want more from life. But struggle to get the support they need to make it to the next stage. That’s where we come in.”

She continued: “We don’t have the right buzz words to use to articulate what we do and the difference it makes.

“We really could do with some expert help – and we are searching for someone to come forward to offer time to write some funding applications and upskill us on how to do them.

“There are so many people who need help – we just can not keep up with demand.”

Offer of help

One offer of help has come from Fiona MacAulay, director of Highland Trauma Services Inverness.

She has dedicated £1500 from her online mental health resiliency course, by working for free. She has already donated £6000 to charity from her work.

Ms MacAulay said: “I am supporting them, because I believe in them. If you have the skills to help them please think about offering your support.”

 

