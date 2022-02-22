Inverness takeaway on the brink of losing its licence after environmental health brands it ‘a serious threat to public safety’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Inverness takeaway faces having its late-night licence revoked after serious food hygiene concerns were raised.

A report from Highland Council’s environmental health officer Patricia Sheldon said Zoom Takeaway in Baron Taylor Street is causing a “serious threat to public safety”.

She is recommending that the council’s licensing committee suspends its late-night catering licence immediately.

The committee meets today to discuss the report.

What has environmental health said about the takeaway?

A complaint was made about Zoom last year, prompting environmental health to carry out an inspection on September 15.

Ms Sheldon said: “A poor standard of food hygiene and safety was observed at the business.

“Consequently, three hygiene improvement notices were served.

“These notices were served to secure an improvement in cleaning and hygiene, plan and implement a food safety management system and undertake an allergen assessment.”

A further visit was made by environmental health in October.

A small improvement in hygiene had been made but two of the three complaints remained in place.

Officers returned three times in January 2022 but each time, the food hygiene and safety was described as “unsatisfactory”.

A remedial action notice was served on owner Mohamed Afif.

That meant the business was stopped from operating after 11pm until it complied with food safety requirements.

Owner has shown ‘blatant disregard’

Ms Sheldon added: “I am of the opinion that Mr Afif as the food business operator and person in control of the premises has shown a blatant disregard to regulatory requirements.

“Our service has serious concerns regarding the overall management of the premises.

“For this reason and due to the serious threat to public safety, our service would

therefore recommend that consideration be given to immediately suspending

the late hours catering licence.”

There were previously concerns raised about Zoom by environmental health in 2019.

On that occasion, they objected to the renewal of the takeaway’s licence because of an outstanding hygiene improvement notice.

That objection was later withdrawn when Mr Afif met the requirements of the notice.

The licence was renewed in May 2020.

This time, the service is also concerned that the takeaway’s gas pipework and cooking appliances are not being properly maintained.

What does ‘late night’ mean exactly?

Even if councillors agree with environmental health’s recommendation and decide to suspend Zoom’s licence, it won’t be a blanket closure.

That’s because the licensing committee is only deciding the fate of the takeaway’s late-night catering licence.

That gives Zoom the ability to trade between 11pm and 5am.

In theory, it could continue to trade until 11pm without violating a suspension.

A separate order from environmental health would be needed to close the business entirely, but the process is complex.

The Press and Journal made several attempts to contact Mr Afif but he did not respond.

The businessman will be given the opportunity to address the licensing committee today.