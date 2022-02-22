Inverness takeaway on the brink of losing its licence after environmental health brands it ‘a serious threat to public safety’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Inverness takeaway on the brink of losing its licence after environmental health brands it ‘a serious threat to public safety’

By Stuart Findlay
February 22, 2022, 6:00 am
Zoom Takeaway owner Mohamed Afif has been issued several notices of complaint. Picture by David Whittaker-Smith
Zoom Takeaway owner Mohamed Afif has been issued several notices of complaint. Picture by David Whittaker-Smith

An Inverness takeaway faces having its late-night licence revoked after serious food hygiene concerns were raised.

A report from Highland Council’s environmental health officer Patricia Sheldon said Zoom Takeaway in Baron Taylor Street is causing a “serious threat to public safety”.

She is recommending that the council’s licensing committee suspends its late-night catering licence immediately.

The committee meets today to discuss the report.

What has environmental health said about the takeaway?

A complaint was made about Zoom last year, prompting environmental health to carry out an inspection on September 15.

Ms Sheldon said: “A poor standard of food hygiene and safety was observed at the business.

“Consequently, three hygiene improvement notices were served.

The takeaway is located on Baron Taylor Street.

“These notices were served to secure an improvement in cleaning and hygiene, plan and implement a food safety management system and undertake an allergen assessment.”

A further visit was made by environmental health in October.

A small improvement in hygiene had been made but two of the three complaints remained in place.

Officers returned three times in January 2022 but each time, the food hygiene and safety was described as “unsatisfactory”.

A remedial action notice was served on owner Mohamed Afif.

That meant the business was stopped from operating after 11pm until it complied with food safety requirements.

Owner has shown ‘blatant disregard’

Ms Sheldon added: “I am of the opinion that Mr Afif as the food business operator and person in control of the premises has shown a blatant disregard to regulatory requirements.

“Our service has serious concerns regarding the overall management of the premises.

“For this reason and due to the serious threat to public safety, our service would
therefore recommend that consideration be given to immediately suspending
the late hours catering licence.”

Highland Council’s licensing committee will discuss the report in a meeting today. Picture by Jason Hedges

There were previously concerns raised about Zoom by environmental health in 2019.

On that occasion, they objected to the renewal of the takeaway’s licence because of an outstanding hygiene improvement notice.

That objection was later withdrawn when Mr Afif met the requirements of the notice.

The licence was renewed in May 2020.

This time, the service is also concerned that the takeaway’s gas pipework and cooking appliances are not being properly maintained.

What does ‘late night’ mean exactly?

Even if councillors agree with environmental health’s recommendation and decide to suspend Zoom’s licence, it won’t be a blanket closure.

That’s because the licensing committee is only deciding the fate of the takeaway’s late-night catering licence.

That gives Zoom the ability to trade between 11pm and 5am.

In theory, it could continue to trade until 11pm without violating a suspension.

A separate order from environmental health would be needed to close the business entirely, but the process is complex.

The Press and Journal made several attempts to contact Mr Afif but he did not respond.

The businessman will be given the opportunity to address the licensing committee today.

